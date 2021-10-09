Ko fires 63 to match career best

NEW YORK • South Korea's Ko Jin-young matched her career-low round with an eight-under 63 on Thursday to grab the lead when darkness halted the first round of the LPGA Founders Cup.

The world No. 2 had nine birdies against a lone bogey in her opening round at Mountain Ridge Country Club in New Jersey.

That left her three strokes ahead of Germany's Sandra Gal when darkness fell with 30 players still on the course.

A 90-minute morning fog delayed completion of the opening round until yesterday.

Sharing third on 67 were the top-ranked American Nelly Korda, South Koreans Amy Yang and Ryu So-yeon, Canada's Brooke Henderson, France's Perrine Delacour and Yuka Saso of the Philippines.

Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn had a low round on the course at three-under with three holes left.

It was Ko's 11th consecutive round in the 60s, three shy of matching the all-time record set in 2005 by Annika Sorenstam.

"If I can, it's going to be great honour," she said of catching the Swede. "If not, still fine."

Ko is seeking her 10th career LPGA title and third of the year, after Dallas in July and Portland last month.

She just missed out last week, settling for joint-second at last weekend's LPGA ShopRite Classic, which left her feeling "a little sad".

"Still, my putting was very good. I was thinking don't be negative. Stay positive thinking," she said.

"My putting today was not bad. I'm happy with how I played."

Ko opened with back-to-back birdies, had a birdie at the par-three No. 5 before catching fire with three birdies to begin the back nine and another three in a row starting at the par-four 14th.

On the possibility of overtaking Korda for the No. 1 ranking, which she lost in June after holding it for two years, that would be a bonus with consistency her main aim.

"My goal is to think shot by shot, don't look at the scoreboard, get four-or five-under each day and go for the win," Ko said.

Olympic champion Korda had six birdies and two bogeys in her first round since playing for the United States during their Solheim Cup loss to Europe last month.

Korda, chasing her seventh career LPGA title, moved to the top after winning her first Major at the Women's PGA Championship.

The 23-year-old said: "I go about my business the same.

"I try to achieve goals. Girls are still hunting for me. I try to keep my foot down on the gas pedal."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

FOUNDERS CUP

Day 3: Ch204, 11.55pm