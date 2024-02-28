Kim returns from retirement wilderness to join LIV Golf as wildcard

Three-times PGA Tour winner Anthony Kim has joined LIV Golf as a season-long wildcard player as the American returns to the sport following his retirement in 2012 due to an injury.

The 38-year-old, once number six in the world and a member of the United States Ryder Cup team, has not played since undergoing surgery on an injured Achilles tendon in his left leg.

ESPN reported that he would void an insurance policy worth an estimated $10 million to return to professional golf. He will return to professional competition this week at the LIV Golf event in Jeddah that begins on Friday.

"After stepping away from the game years ago due to injury, I'm happy to officially announce my return to the world of professional golf," Kim said in a statement.

"It's been a long time coming and I'm very grateful for all the highs, lows and lessons learned from the first part of my career. I want to compete with the best players in the world, and I'm on a mission to prove to myself that I can win again."

As a wildcard, Kim will play in the remaining tournaments this year in the hope that he can accrue enough points in the individual standings to earn a spot in a team for the 2025 season.

"His talent is undeniable and we are thrilled to welcome him back to professional golf with our league," LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said.

"It's clear that he has the fire to win again and show why he was one of the most compelling players in the world, and we will support him on that mission as he works to earn his way back to the top of the game." REUTERS