Kim in maiden title hunt

Sihwan Kim has played more than 200 professional golf tournaments in his career without winning once.

With a three-shot lead at the halfway mark of the SMBC Singapore Open, the 33-year-old American is hoping his time has finally arrived.

He fired a five-under 66 yesterday to go alongside his opening 67 and sits at nine-under 133 at Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course.

Aside from a wobble on the 444-yard, par-four sixth hole where he made a double bogey, the world No. 438 has looked in control of his swing.

Kim had to go through qualifying school to earn his European Tour card in 2019. Last year, he made 13 cuts from 22 starts and earned €156,374 (S$238,700).

He said: "Feels good, I putted really well today and hopefully, the rest of my game follows."

He used his trusty Scotty Cameron putter just 28 times in the second round and said such form would be key over the next two days. He added: "Just have to keep on making putts, keep it straight because this course will get you if you don't."

His closest challenger is Kim Joo-hyung, who signed for a second straight 68 and lurks on 136. He turns only 20 in June and has already won twice on the Asian Tour, including last week's Singapore International at the Tanah Merah Country Club.

The South Korean, who is the Asian Tour's Order of Merit leader and 89th in the world, said: "It's a grind out there but hopefully I'm making it look easy, but it's definitely not.

"I have to be mentally there. I feel good about my game. Just keep my head down and keep grinding."

Compatriot Jang Dong-kyu (69) and Sadom Kaewkanjana (70) of Thailand are joint-third on 137 followed by a group of four - Yuto Katsuragawa (70), Veer Ahlawat (70), Justin de los Santos (71) and Ok Tae-hoon (72) - on 138.