Kim has nowhere to hide her delight at winning

Face hidden behind her trademark sunglasses and mask to shield from the sun, Kim Hyo-joo has been an inscrutable figure on the Sentosa Golf Club fairways.

There was no disguising her delight though, as the South Korean fired a final-round eight-under 64 yesterday to capture the HSBC Women's World Championship by a single stroke ahead of Hannah Green.

There was also nowhere for Kim, who had started three flights in front of Green and was in the players' lounge having her lunch while monitoring the Australian's progress, to hide as several players poured water and champagne on her to celebrate her first LPGA Tour title since 2016.

Kim, ranked ninth in the world, finished on 17-under 271 while back-to-back bogeys on Green's last two holes meant she closed with a 69 at the US$1.6 million (S$2.1 million) tournament.

Kim, 25, started the day trailing overnight leader Lin Xiyu of China by five shots and was relentless after a slow start with four straight pars. She rolled in eight birdies over the next 11 holes to seize control of the event and simultaneously apply more pressure on the chasing pack.

Kim's Saturday scorecard was littered with six bogeys but she did not drop a shot yesterday, needing just 26 putts compared to the messy 32 the previous day. She said through a translator: "I didn't make any mistake on the front nine, and as I went to the back nine, I felt I might be able to win it."

Her unusual outfit is for pragmatic reasons - she has a severe sun allergy on her neck - but also conceals her emotions from her rivals. "It's helpful because no one can see my facial expressions. But that wasn't really my intention," Kim said. How Green must have wished she had something to bury her disappointment in.

The world No. 14 had drawn level with Kim at 17 under after an eagle on the par-four 14th - she had also holed her approach for an eagle on the par-four 10th on Saturday - and then took the lead with a birdie on the 16th.

But her nerves and putter then betrayed her as she three-putted twice to fall agonisingly short.

She said: "I felt like I wasn't really playing that great even though the score was all right. A bit bummed to finish that way. But I put myself in that position and hopefully it's not the last time. I can learn from it and do the opposite and maybe make two birdies coming in."

China's Lin signed for a 71 and was tied-third on 273 alongside Thai Patty Tavatanakit (65) and Korean world No. 2 Park In-bee. Park, who was seeking her third HSBC title after victories in 2015 and 2017, had to settle for a 70 after firing four birdies against two bogeys.

FINAL SCORES SELECTED 271 Kim Hyo-joo 67 68 72 64 272 Hannah Green (Aus) 71 66 66 69 273 Lin Xiyu (Chn) 67 68 67 71 Park In-bee 64 69 70 70 Patty Tavatanakit (Tha) 70 70 68 65 276 Ryu So-yeon 67 69 70 70 277 Gaby Lopez (Mex) 68 71 65 73 Chun In-gee 71 69 66 71 Lydia Ko (Nzl) 69 68 69 71 Carlota Ciganda (Esp) 69 67 73 68 284 Ko Jin-young 71 76 67 70 293 Park Sung-hyun 78 71 70 74 306 Amanda Tan (Sgp) 76 76 77 77 * Kor unless stated

Former world No. 1 Lydia Ko closed with a 71 and was joint-seventh on 11-under 277. The top-ranked Ko Jin-young shot 70 and was tied-24th on 284, while fellow South Korean and defending champion Park Sung-hyun (74) was tied-57th on 293. Singapore's Amanda Tan (77) and was last on 18-over 306 in the 69-player field.

World No. 86 Lin, still seeking her first LPGA win, drew some positives from her performance and said: "This week has definitely given me lots of momentum and lots of confidence."

The Tour, on its Asia swing, moves to Chonburi for this week's LPGA Thailand.

For Kim, who opted not to play on the LPGA last year due to the pandemic and stayed in Korea where she won twice on the domestic circuit and topped the money list, this was the proof against the world's best that she needed.

Her last success on this stage was the 2016 Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic and she said: "Winning after such a long time, it feels like my first win again. It feels like a dream at this moment."