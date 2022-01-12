Kim eyeing late S'pore rally to top Merit list

Well-rested after a month-long break, South Korean golfer Kim Joo-hyung is focused on ending the Asian Tour season on a high and topping its Order of Merit.

The rising star, whose last competition was the Laguna Phuket Championship last month, is third on the Tour's Merit list and just over US$31,000 (S$42,000) behind leader Wade Ormsby (US$250,553.65) of Australia.

Thailand's Phachara Khongwatmai is second on US$240,650.

Victory at the US$1 million Singapore International, which starts tomorrow at Tanah Merah Country Club (TMCC), and the season-ending Jan 20-23 SMBC Singapore Open will certainly boost his chances of leapfrogging his rivals.

He said yesterday: "It's a great chance. Two big events, two last big events, so hopefully, I'll get a chance this week and play well enough to give me a chance next week as well."

The 19-year-old added: "I stayed a week in Thailand with the family and got back to Korea. It's actually pretty cold so it's really nice to be out in Singapore with a shirt on and some nice heat.

"My game's kind of rusty but I'm just trying to get it dialled in before Thursday morning or Thursday afternoon."

At the end of last year, Kim finished joint-second and joint-seventh in the Blue Canyon Championship and Laguna Phuket Championship respectively.

"I guess I have just been keeping the competitive fire," said Kim, who in 2019 won in just his third start on the Asian Tour at the Panasonic Open in India.

"I've played a lot of events last year and I just kept on playing and I worked hard on my game. And I knew my game really well, so hopefully, I can do that and (get into the) top 10 again these two weeks."

The Singapore International is the first major international tournament to be held at the TMCC's Tampines Course since its revamp in 2018 and Kim is not expecting things to be easy.

Also competing at the tournament are Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond and Phachara, Malaysia's Gavin Green, and India's Shubhankar Sharma.

All of Singapore's top players will also take part, including Gregory Foo, Abdul Hadi Uda Thith, Koh Dengshan, Jesse Yap and Choo Tze Huang.

Kim said: "I first took a look yesterday for nine holes and the course with the wind and the layout in general. I feel like it's going to be tough for all the players this week.

"You really have to take advantage when you can and really stick to the game plan for all 18 holes. There's not really much escape on this course, so you need to get dialled in and I'm looking forward to it."

For the Singapore International and the SMBC Singapore Open at Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course, all foreign-based players, caddies and officials will be subject to the current Government regulations and requirements for travel to Singapore.

All participants will also be required to undergo the necessary tests such as a pre-departure Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, on-arrival PCR test and daily antigen rapid tests for seven days.

Only invited corporate guests will be able to attend the two tournaments and they will be required to undergo pre-event testing.