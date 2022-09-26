Kim can be golf's next superstar, says Immelman

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Or in this instance, arise Kim Joo-hyung, the 20-year old baby-faced South Korean rookie.

The boy who took up an English name Tom due to a liking for Thomas the Tank Engine - a children's locomotive cartoon character - almost single-handedly stopped the United States juggernaut in its tracks at the Presidents Cup on Saturday by starring in two massive wins for the International Team at Quail Hollow Club.

Down 8-2 overnight following an American domination in the foursomes and fourball sessions, Kim, who was defeated in his opening two matches, partnered fellow debutant and compatriot Lee Kyoung-hoon in the third round's foursomes session in the morning to trounce Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, the world No. 1 and No. 12 respectively, 2 and 1.

Later in the afternoon, a fiery Kim teamed up with compatriot Kim Si-woo to pull off a 1-up victory over Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, which featured breathtaking moments and shots which will be remembered for the ages, including a 10-foot winning putt at the 18th hole which sparked wild celebrations.

More importantly, Kim's heroics also put the International Team firmly back in the fight for the Presidents Cup, with the US leading 11-7 ahead of Sunday's 12 Singles matches.

"I just told myself, I got this. I wouldn't want anyone else to hole that putt except for myself. I really wanted it," said Kim.

Two down through 10 holes, Kim brilliantly nailed a 54-foot eagle putt on 11 to spark a fightback.

With 233 yards to the pin, he rifled a glorious two-iron approach to set up his team's winning birdie, leaving International captain Trevor Immelman to marvel at his brilliance despite the lack of experience on the biggest stage.

"He's been such a tremendous gift to our sport," said the South African, himself a former Masters champion.

"He's about 240 yards out. He's probably 60 yards behind his opponents. I look back and I see the who's who of American golf in golf carts behind him.

"I see (Justin) Thomas, I see (Jordan) Spieth, I see (Tony) Finau, I see (Max) Homa, I see (Collin) Morikawa, all of them sitting on carts 15 yards from him. And this kid (hits) a two-iron to 10 feet and makes the putt.

"To me, that's impressive stuff, shows some guts. That made my heart warm right there. So extremely proud of him."

If Adam Scott, who together with Cam Davis also secured a vital win late in the day, has been the spiritual lead of the team in this week's Presidents Cup, Kim has taken up the talisman role with his youthful exuberance, boundless energy and wild celebrations which have won over the fans at Quail Hollow.

Kim, who won multiple times across Asia before hitting the jackpot with his victory at the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour in August, said he was determined to prove a point to the Americans.

"I'm just trying to bring energy to the team. So I feel like that's the least I can do for the team. I just want to get the crowd going... It's an amazing feeling to be able to hole that winning putt for the team. I'll remember this for a while," he added.

Immelman is convinced Kim can become the next big name in the sport, saying: "He has an ability to be a global superstar.

"I know he has the game. We've seen he has the game. But what I've learnt about his personality and his heart and what he stands for this week, man, I am a huge fan."

