Killer putts lacking in Rory McIlroy's runner-up finish at US Open

LOS ANGELES – Searching for the end of his nine-year major championship drought, Rory McIlroy managed to beat 154 players in the field at the 123rd US Open.

Only one player topped him, by a single stroke, leaving the Northern Irishman to start from scratch yet again at the next one.

His nine-under 271 was the lowest score in US Open history by a player who did not win. McIlroy’s closing even-par 70 was matched by eventual champion Wyndham Clark. In fact, both shot the same scores of 67, 69 and 70 over the last three rounds. The American’s 64 against McIlroy’s 65 on Thursday was ultimately the difference.

After two-putting for birdie at the par-five first hole at the Los Angeles Country Club, McIlroy could not get another birdie to fall the rest of Sunday. He made 12 straight pars – missing 11 birdie putts in that span – before a bogey at the par-five 14th proved his undoing.

The McIlroy’s longest putt in the final round was a par save of seven feet at No. 16. It was reminiscent of the way he fell short at the 2022 British Open, where he hit all 18 greens in regulation but two-putted every hole.

“The last real two chances I’ve had at Majors I feel like have been pretty similar performances, like St Andrews last year and then here,” McIlroy said.

“Not doing a lot wrong, but I didn’t make a birdie since the first hole today. Just trying to be a little more efficient with my opportunities and my looks.”

He sputtered to third place at that British Open, and Sunday was his third runner-up finish and his 10th top-five at a Major since he last won the 2014 PGA Championship.

His drought continues to shadow a luminous career which includes four Major titles from 2011 to 2014.

Other near-misses ranged from a come-from-behind second at the 2022 Masters, where he shot a final-round 64, to last month’s PGA Championship, where he tied for seventh but was highly critical of his own game.

He feels his game is trending upwards though.

“I can play free. I proved that (Sunday),” said McIlroy, who was tied-42nd for the week at the US Open averaging 1.81 putts per hole.

“Just felt like my speed control was a little off with the putter. That’s probably why I didn’t make a birdie since the first.”

Good news may be around the corner for him, as the best golfers turn their sights to Royal Liverpool in Hoylake for the British Open in late July. His only time lifting the Claret Jug came in 2014 at the same venue.

He was asked on Sunday if he was growing weary of answering questions about the long wait for another Major.

McIlroy conceded that it was exhausting but added: “At the same time, when I do finally win this next Major, it’s going to be really, really sweet.

“I would go through 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another one.” REUTERS, NYTIMES