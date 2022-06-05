Kang plays on despite tumour

SOUTHERN PINES (North Carolina) • The second round of the US Women's Open was dominated by the bombshell revelation Danielle Kang has a tumour in her spine, a diagnosis that places her playing career in doubt.

Her brother Alex posted a video of the six-time LPGA Tour winner from Southern Pines, North Carolina, to Instagram last week with the caption: "Only person I know to be playing with a tumour in her spine... So determined."

Kang, who shot a three-over 74 to stand at three-over par, finished just above the cut line on Friday and confirmed she will complete the second Major of the year before deciding what to do next.

After carding a three-over 145 through the first two rounds, the 29-year-old said she was keeping her focus on the course since her diagnosis "a few weeks ago".

"My goal is to play this week. I didn't want to miss it. For the last seven, eight weeks, I've done everything I can to get here," the 2017 Women's PGA Champion added. "After this week, I will focus on addressing the issue and then trying to figure it out."

"I played so bad for the last couple of months. Not only that, I haven't touched a club or practised for a long time."

Asked if the tumour was benign or malignant, the world No. 12 would only say she did not "have the answers" but was narrowing down her medical options after withdrawing from two tournaments earlier this season with back pain. There is a history of cancer in Kang's family - her father died in 2013 after a battle with brain and lung cancer.

Meanwhile, Australia's Minjee Lee moved up the leaderboard with a five-under 66 to tie Mina Harigae for the 36-hole lead at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club.

Lee, the world No. 4, made six birdies and one bogey to catch up to American Harigae, who held the lead after one round and posted a 69 on Friday. Both are at nine-under 133 after two rounds.

"The golf course can really catch up to you quickly, so just trying to take whatever I have in front of me," Lee said. "Whenever I have a birdie opportunity, I try to take advantage of that."

Though winless on the LPGA Tour in 13 seasons, Harigae is once again contending at a Major - she was in the mix at last year's Women's British Open. "Since (I played in) the morning, fairways were a little softer, greens were a little softer, so my drives weren't going as far," she said.

REUTERS

