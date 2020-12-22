Justin aces 'bring your dad to work day' with PNC win

ORLANDO • Team Thomas, comprising world No. 3 Justin Thomas and his father-coach Mike, won the PNC Championship on Sunday at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes.

The duo opened with seven consecutive birdies, and Mike drained a birdie putt on the 18th hole for a round of 15-under 57 in the scramble format.

They earned a one-shot victory over Vijay Singh and son Qass in the annual winter team event that features 20 teams of Major champions paired with a family member.

Team Thomas finished 25 under after posting eight birdies on the front side and seven on the back nine to win the US$200,000 (S$267,600) first prize.

"Wish every tournament was as fun as this one," tweeted Justin, a 13-time PGA Tour winner who was playing this event for the first time. "Love you pops. What a week!!"

The two-day event also saw 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods make his maiden appearance with 11-year-old son Charlie.

The pair wore Tiger's traditional Sunday red with black trousers, firing a second consecutive 10-under 62 to finish seventh, five shots back of the winners.

Charlie is the youngest and perhaps, its most anticipated competitor in PNC Championship history, and observers noted he already takes after his father.

He flashed a Tiger-like fist pump after making a 10-foot birdie putt at No. 10, leading the former world No. 1 to declare he was a proud parent.





Justin Thomas watching his father Mike, a PGA teaching pro, putt in the final round of the PNC Championship. The pair, competing for the first time, won the tournament. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



"It was incredibly special for us to have the opportunity to spend the quality time we had," Woods said. "I don't think words can describe it. Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, it's memories we'll have for our entire lives.

"It was special for both of us. He's not going to appreciate this at 11 years old. As the years go by, you start appreciating it more... I'm proud of how he handled everything."

Team O'Meara (Mark and son Shaun) and Team Trevino (Lee and son Daniel) tied for third at 23 under.

The event used a scramble format that allows both team members to hit a tee shot and then select the preferred shot. This continues until the hole is completed.

REUTERS