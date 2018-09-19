'Just beyond special' for Tiger to make Ryder Cup return

WASHINGTON • Playing in next week's Ryder Cup will be the culmination of an amazing comeback season for Tiger Woods, one that the 42-year-old American feared might never take place after back surgery.

Woods, who will be among the last 30 men standing at the season-ending Tour Championship tomorrow, has shown flashes of the form that once made him golf's dominant player in his first campaign after spinal fusion surgery, a "last-ditch" operation to try and extend his storied career.

"I tried everything else, fusion is the last-ditch effort and nothing beyond that. So (I) didn't know what my career would be like. This is all uncharted territory," he said.

So far, his performances have steadily improved and the medical charts are showing no back issues after years of persistent problems.

The 14-time Major champion has hit drives longer than in his prime, led the British Open on the final day in July, finished second in last month's PGA Championship and fired an eight-under 62 this month at the BMW Championship, his lowest PGA Tour opening round since the 1999 Byron Nelson Classic.

And he has also achieved his goal of securing a Ryder Cup pick from United States captain Jim Furyk, who switched him from a planned assistant captain's role after seeing the quality of his game.

"Deep down, I wanted to make the team," Woods said. "I had not started playing golf really yet, but still, it was a goal at the end of the season to make this team.

"As the year progressed, I gained some traction, and was somehow able to get some high finishes and lo and behold, I'm part of this team. To be a player is just beyond special."

Although he still has not won a Major since the 2008 US Open and is yet to taste victory on tour in more than five years, he has rediscovered the joy of playing golf after fears it might never happen again.

"It's about enjoying being back, being able to play golf again," he said. "Competing at this level... It has been one of my best years.

"To have a winless year, but to go through what I've gone through. I didn't know if I was going to play again, I was just hoping to be able to play with my kids and golf with my buddies - this has been a blessing.

"It has been so special to have this opportunity again. I'm certainly not taking it for granted for sure."

The 79-time PGA Tour winner remains hopeful of eventually surpassing Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 Major titles and Sam Snead's all-time PGA mark of 82, even though he admits to being at the tail end of his career.

"In order to get to Jack's record, I have to pass Snead's record. Just simple math," Woods said. "I want to make that happen. I'm close."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE