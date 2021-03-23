Jones 'pretty emotional' after first win in seven years

MIAMI • Australian Matt Jones won the Honda Classic on Sunday to end a seven-year drought on the PGA Tour and turn the page on what he said was at times a challenging stretch in his career.

The Sydney-born golfer's last tour victory came at the 2014 Houston Open, when he edged out Matt Kuchar on the first hole of a play-off with a 42-yard chip-in for birdie.

He did not allow it to be as close at PGA National in Florida, firing a final-round two-under 68 to win by five strokes at 12-under 268.

"I've had some tough times between then and now," he said while fighting back tears.

"Sorry, pretty emotional. Seven years. I just worked hard. I worked hard with my coach back in Australia Gary (Barter) and it has finally paid off."

The win guarantees Jones entry into next month's Masters, the first Major of the year, and he should arrive in Augusta brimming with confidence after the superb ball-striking display he put on over the previous four days.

Barter said Jones, who left Australia as a teenager to play college golf in Arizona, was primed for an assault on Augusta in his second appearance, seven years after being cut from the 2014 tournament won by Bubba Watson.

"What he did this week, winning that championship at that golf course on that stage by five shots, it's vindicated what people in his camp think of him as a player," said Barter. "There's a lot of one-time (Tour) winners, but to win twice, there's a bit more respect among (players) in the clubhouse."

Jones' win also maintained Australia's proud record of success on the PGA Tour. An Australian golfer has now lifted a Tour title for 33 straight seasons, a longer streak than any country other than the United States.

Jones, who opened with a record-tying 61, looked set for a battle of nerves down the stretch with second-round leader Aaron Wise, who closed to within one shot of the lead after four birdies and a bogey on the front nine.

But the 24-year-old American's round went off the rails with a nightmare triple-bogey seven on the 10th hole - four-putting from 27 feet - which left Jones firmly in control with a four-shot lead.

Wise's round meanwhile went from bad to worse when he hit the water with his second on No. 16, forcing him to drop and ultimately leading to a double-bogey six, effectively snuffing out his challenge. He signed for a 73 and ended tied-13th on 276.

Brandon Hagy took second spot after a closing 66 to finish on 273, while a stroke back were the group of Chase Seiffert (64), Brendan Steele (65), Denny McCarthy (67), Russell Henley (68) and Chinese Taipei's C.T. Pan (70).

