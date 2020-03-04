Johnson to miss Tokyo owing to tight schedule

LOS ANGELES • Former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson has become the first high-ranking golfer to withdraw from this year's Olympic Games, with his agent citing a tight schedule for the withdrawal, multiple reports said on Monday night.

The world No. 5, who by his current ranking would be eligible for a place among the United States squad for Tokyo, also pulled out of the 2016 Rio Games due to concerns over the Zika virus.

The 35-year-old's decision to skip the Olympics comes as the sporting world grapples with turmoil from the coronavirus outbreak, which has forced the cancellation of several high-profile events across the globe.

However, Johnson's agent, David Winkle, told ESPN that his client had opted to skip Tokyo because of the PGA Tour's condensed tournament schedule.

"You just can't do it all, given the newly compressed schedule," he said.

"Dustin and others learnt a lot about themselves and what works for them last year, so I applaud him for not overextending himself and keeping his personal priorities in line."

Winkle added that the 2016 US Open champion was instead targeting the lucrative FedEx Cup play-offs, which start on Aug 13, 11 days after the Olympic golf tournament wraps up.

"Dustin gave the Olympics a great deal of thought and we discussed the pros and cons of him participating at length," Winkle said in another interview with magazine Golfweek.

"At the end of the day, it's a matter of personal preference and priority. As much as he would be honoured to be an Olympian, the FedEx Cup play-offs are also very important to him.

"Having had a few close calls in the play-offs, he really wants to win them before his time is done and feels that he wouldn't be giving himself the best opportunity to do so if he added (a) lengthy international trip just prior to their beginning."

This year's FedEx Cup has a total purse of US$60 million (S$83.5 million), with the winner set to earn US$15 million.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE