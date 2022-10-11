Johnson overall Liv champ

BANGKOK - Two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson has pocketed US$18 million (S$25.9 million) after securing the inaugural LIV Golf individual championship, organisers of the breakaway tour announced on Monday.

The American has had five top-10 finishes in the opening six events of the Saudi-backed series including a dramatic win at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston in September. The 38-year-old, who finished 16th at LIV's Bangkok tournament, which ended on Sunday, now has an insurmountable lead with one individual regular-season event remaining.

The rebel circuit next heads to Jeddah - the tournament ends on Sunday - before its season finale, a team event from Oct 28-30 that will see 12 teams compete for a US$50 million prize.

While Johnson, on 121 points, cannot be caught, 14 players could yet finish immediately behind him.

South Africa's Branden Grace is currently second in the standings on 79 points, while former Masters champion Patrick Reed sits in third, ahead of 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith.

The runner-up in the final individual standings will earn US$8 million, with US$4 million awarded to the third-placed finisher.

"Locking up the individual competition is big," said Johnson, a former world No. 1.

"It's an honour to be LIV's first individual season champion."

LIV Golf chief executive officer Greg Norman, a former world No. 1 and two-time winner of the British Open, added: "The first chapter of LIV Golf's history could not be written without Dustin Johnson's name. By any measure, DJ is among the elite players in the world.

"From the start, he's been a LIV Golf cornerstone. He has more than lived up to his billing and he deserves immense credit for clinching LIV's first individual season title."

LIV Golf, which offers the richest prize purse in golf's history at US$25 million per event, has attracted some of the sport's biggest stars including Johnson, Smith and six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson. But it has led to deep splits within the game, with no world ranking points on offer for the rebels, which could affect qualification for the Majors in 2023.

LIV golfers have also been banned from the PGA Tour, ruling out American players from qualifying for the 2023 Ryder Cup as well as the biennial Presidents Cup.

The European golfers who have left for LIV, including stalwarts Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia, have all plummeted down the world rankings and seem unlikely to make Luke Donald's team for the biennial Ryder Cup contest, which next takes place near Rome, Italy.

