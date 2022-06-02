Johnson headlines breakaway circuit

LOS ANGELES • Former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and past Major champion Sergio Garcia were listed among competitors for the opening LIV Golf Invitational Series event in a field released by the Saudi-backed league on Tuesday.

While six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson was not on the list, he could still tee up on June 9-11 at the Centurion Club outside London as six spots in the 48-player event remain open.

Among the other notable players are former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen, former Masters champions Charl Schwartzel and former world No. 1s Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer, as well as European Ryder Cup veteran Ian Poulter.

The final six players will be announced later, LIV Golf said.

World No. 13 Johnson, a two-time Major champion, is the highest-ranked player in a field that currently includes 26 of the world's top 150 golfers.

"Free agency has finally come to golf," said LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman. "This is an opportunity to start a movement that will change the course of history by bringing new and open competition to the sport we all love.

"The desire shown by the players to participate in LIV Golf demonstrates their emphatic belief in our model and confidence in what we're building for the future."

Mickelson has been linked to LIV Golf for months but has been on a self-imposed hiatus since February amid backlash over his comments about the breakaway tour.

The 51-year-old's public image took a hit when the author of an unauthorised biography said the American told him he was willing to look past Saudi Arabia's human rights record to gain economic leverage over the PGA Tour.

Both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour recently declined all requests from members who asked for releases to compete at Centurion, where US$25 million (S$34.3 million) is up for grabs, almost double that of any Major, including US$4 million for the winner.

It is unknown whether those competing in the lucrative breakaway circuit's first event, which is being held opposite the PGA Tour's Canadian Open - in which the winner will get US$1.57 million from an US$8.7 million purse - will face punishment.

Organisers of the Canadian Open said they were disappointed with Johnson, who was expected to play in Toronto and is an ambassador for title sponsor RBC.

The 37-year-old, who in February said he was "fully committed" to the PGA Tour, ultimately decided the opportunity was too good to pass up.

"Dustin's been contemplating this for the past two years and decided it was in his and his family's best interest to pursue it," his agent David Winkle said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE