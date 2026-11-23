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Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul poses with the trophy after capturing her third consecutive LPGA Tour Championship on Nov 22 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

World number two Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand captured her third consecutive LPGA Tour Championship on Nov 22, holding off Japan’s Aki Iwai to become the tour’s all-time prize money leader.

Jeeno fired a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 to finish 72 holes on 24-under 264 for a historic two-stroke victory in the season-ending US$11 million (S$14 million) showdown at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

“I have no idea, to be honest,” Jeeno said when asked how she pulled off the ‘three-peat’ run.

“I have no words. The only words I have is not to change the course until I’m retired. It’s just me and the course, we just are best friends. I think she is my best friend on the tour.”

Jeeno captured the top prize of US$4 million, the highest in women’s golf.

As a result, Jeeno broke Annika Sorenstam’s 25-year-old LPGA career prize money record of US$22,583,693, the Thai star beginning the day at US$20,292,858 in LPGA career winnings.

Jeeno paid tribute to her family in helping her reach the pinnacle of success in women’s golf.

“Golf is my priority but family always comes first,” Jeeno said.

“When we were young we had a long way. We overcome the obstacles. We overcome the trouble until the time when all people see the success, but behind the scenes it’s not all that easy to come here on the LPGA Tour. A lot of talented players.”

Not since South Korean Park In-bee at the Women’s PGA Championship in 2015 had a player won the same LPGA event three years in a row and no one had ever won the Tour Championship three years in a row.

Jeeno took her 12th career LPGA title and fifth of the year after wins at LPGA Thailand, the Mizuho Americas Open, Portland Classic and Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

Iwai fired a 65 to finish second on 266 and take home US$1 million. She played the final 68 holes of the tournament without a bogey or worse, the longest such LPGA streak this season, but fell short.

“I needed a lot of birdies. I needed more top golf,” Iwai said after her fourth top-10 finish to close the campaign. “Feel like nearly, but always next year.”

Jeeno Thitikul plays a shot on the 15th hole during the tournament. PHOTO: AFP

World number one Nelly Korda of the United States was third on 268 after a closing 68 to take home US$550,000.

Yamashita wins Vare

Japan’s Miyu Yamashita, who shared 20th on 274, won the Vare Trophy for the season low-scoring average at 69.45 strokes.

South Korea’s Kim A-lim led Jeeno by one stroke when the day began but opened with a double bogey while Jeeno sank an eight-foot eagle putt at the par-five first.

Jeeno followed with birdies at the fourth and par-five sixth holes to reach 21-under and stay in front at the turn with Iwai second on 20-under after birdies on five of the first eight holes.

Iwai sank a four-foot birdie putt at the 10th to match Jeeno for the lead but the 23-year-old Thai star curled in a six-foot birdie putt at 10 to reclaim the solo lead.

Iwai sank a six-foot birdie putt at 13 to again share the lead but Jeeno answered by curling in a birdie putt from the fringe at the par-five 14th for the solo lead at 23-under.

Korda reeled off three birdies in a row starting at the ninth hole and added another at 15 but her charge was too little and too late.

Iwai, whose only LPGA title came last year at Portland, had a third chance to match Jeeno for the lead but lipped out on a five-foot birdie putt at the par-five 17th.

Jeeno followed with a tap-in birdie at 17 to seize a two-stroke edge and parred the last for the triumph. AFP