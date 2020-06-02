Jazz 'adopted' by fellow golfer

ORLANDO (Florida) • Fuelled by an unprecedented sporting shutdown which saw him seek refuge in Orlando over the past two months, Jazz Janewattananond will be among the golf stars in action at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas when the PGA Tour resumes on June 11.

The circuit has been on ice since March owing to the coronavirus pandemic, and while it will restart behind closed doors in Fort Worth - fans are barred from the first four tournaments on the revised calendar - the Thai is just happy he can swing a club soon with lockdown measures being eased in the United States.

"I might be seeking asylum here," joked 24-year-old Jazz in a telephone interview with the PGA Tour. "These next few events… it's going to be great. I won't really care what I shoot, honestly I just want to play tournament golf again.

"I've got a few other events lined up and my team is asking for invites. I'm lucky we get to play golf again as every Tour around the world is closed."

His American dream has come with some personal sacrifices.

Last year's Singapore Open winner has been away from his close-knit family since late February, opting to remain in the US amid the pandemic, and missed the recent death of his grandfather.

"I've tried to keep the spirit up. It feels like you're in a tunnel and I'm trying to get to the end of the tunnel. It's tough when you're far away from home," he said.

"A few weeks ago, my grandfather passed away and I was sad I couldn't be there for my mum and family. I miss them very much but thanks to technology, we FaceTime regularly. They are letting me do what I want and reminding me to stay safe and healthy."

While he misses his family dearly, Jazz has inadvertently found comfort through an "adopted" family, thanks to Daniel Chopra, a two-time PGA Tour winner and Asian Tour regular.

After bumping into the Swede at Bay Hill in the week leading up to the Arnold Palmer Invitational in early March, Chopra invited Jazz to stay with his family.

When the Tour stoppage occurred on March 13, he also did not hesitate to invite the world No. 39 and his caddie, Camp Pulit, back to his Orlando home to seek refuge.

"When the shutdown happened, I didn't want to go back to Thailand as we weren't sure how long the break would last. And then, our country shut down and it was too late to get home," said Jazz.

"I know Daniel as he plays in Asia... It was good to have some familiar faces around… it felt like family. We've played golf almost every day together, and Daniel's a great guy and a great golfer."

His time spent with Chopra's family has been beneficial. Jazz said he has found renewed vigour for the game, taking up a club membership after falling in love with Bay Hill.

With international travel still restricted due to the pandemic, last year's Asian Tour Order of Merit champion is planning to extend his US visa, which expires in August, till the end of the year.

"If I go back to Thailand, I don't know if we'll have to go through quarantine or if it'll be easy to return to the US," he explained.

"I'm happy here so maybe it'll be better to stay on. No one expected this to happen in our lifetime.

"You're just moving along and then this happens. A lot of people are more united and helping each other out and humanity will come out on the better side of this.

"For Daniel and (his wife) Samantha to open up their home to me and my caddie, they have helped me out so much. You see the nicer part of people and the best of people coming out to help one another."

