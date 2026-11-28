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Rising star Jackson Koivun defeated a trio of multiple major championship winners on Nov 27 in the latest edition of the Skins Game in Hobe Sound, Florida.

The competition went to a playoff hole where Koivun, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Wyndham Clark had a closest-to-the-pin contest to decide the final skin, which had risen to US$2 million.

The players took turns from a tee box 118 yards from the pin at the 18th hole at Atlantic Fields Golf Club. Thomas and Clark missed the green altogether, and Koepka went next, placing his shot on the green but not particularly close.

Koivun went last and stuck his wedge shot just inside Koepka’s ball.

At the time, Koivun’s winnings stood at US$375,000, the lowest total of the four. The approach shot netted him US$2 million to make him the biggest money winner of the day at US$2.375 million – which was more than the US$2.2 million the 21-year-old had in career PGA Tour earnings entering Nov 27.

“That’s kinda crazy to think about,” Koivun said in abashed disbelief on the Prime Video broadcast. “Just the way it went down, it was a cool, closest-to-the-hole shot and just happy to get it closest.”

The final skin had rolled over from regulation after a US$1 million skin rolled over into No. 18 when Thomas missed a would-be winning putt at No. 17. None of the four competitors managed to make their birdie putts at No. 18 to grab the most valuable skin of the day.

Koivun joined the PGA Tour in June after a decorated amateur and collegiate career. He won his third professional start at the 3M Open in July by fending off world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler on the Sunday.

Koepka, the five-time Major champion, won the most skins and had the highest total from the US$4 million purse until Koivun’s valuable shot. He took home US$700,000, while two-time PGA Championship winner Thomas won US$475,000 and two-time US Open champion Clark earned US$450,000. REUTERS