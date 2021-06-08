It's Saso's time to shine at the US Women's Open

SAN FRANCISCO • Yuka Saso of the Philippines bent her leg like a flamingo, using her body language to will in the birdie putt.

It was the first play-off hole after the Filipina and Japan's Nasa Hataoka carded a final-round two-over 73 and three-under 68 respectively, finishing 72 holes of the US Women's Open on Sunday tied at four-under 280.

But Saso had been responding to Hataoka's putt, and when it fell short, she looked more disappointed than her opponent, who has now failed to get over the line in her fourth LPGA Tour play-off and her second in a Major.

After prevailing on the first hole of sudden death - the third play-off hole - when her own birdie putt dropped, the 19-year-old explained her reaction.

"I just don't want to be selfish," Saso said. "Everyone here is a great player. If it's their time, it's their time, if it's my time, it's my time. I just want to cheer everybody."

As she stood staring at the trophy, the first-time Major winner looked as if she could not quite believe that her time had arrived, having recorded only two LPGA Japan victories prior to the second Major of the year.

Both players had parred on the two aggregate play-off holes before Saso's birdie putt tied her with Park In-bee - the South Korean won the 2008 edition at 19 years, 11 months and 17 days - as the youngest champion in the tournament's history.

"I was just looking at all the great players in here," she said.

"I can't believe my name is going to be here."

It definitely did not appear to be Saso's day when she posted consecutive double-bogeys on Nos. 2 and 3 to drop five strokes behind overnight leader Lexi Thompson at the Olympic Club's Lake Course.

The American, who was trying to win her second Major and her first since 2014, had a four-stroke lead after her first nine holes until a back-nine collapse for a four-over 75, ending the day on 281.

A NATION REJOICES You have shown to the world the Filipino greatness as the world's youngest champion in the prestigious 2021 US Women's Open. I join the entire Filipino nation in celebrating your victory. We are so proud of you. #PinoyPride #YukaTheChamp. MANNY PACQUIAO, professional boxer and a senator in the Philippines.

WHO'S THE COPYCAT Everyone's going to be watching Yuka Saso swing videos on YouTube now. Congratulations! RORY MCILROY, Four-time men's Major champion, whom Saso admires and has modelled her swing after.

PERFECT PUTTING I used to play a few tournaments with her as an amateur... Her ball striking is very good and her short game is flawless. She doesn't make a lot of mistakes. AMANDA TAN, Singapore golf professional, 22.

"I was actually a little upset," Saso said.

"But my caddie talked to me and said, 'Just keep on going, there's many more holes to go.' That's what I did."

On becoming the first golfer from the Philippines to win the prestigious US Women's Open title, she added: "I don't know what's happening in the Philippines right now, but I'm just thankful that there's so many people in the Philippines cheering for me.

"I don't know how to thank them. They gave me so much energy. I want to say thank you to everyone."

She also gave a shout-out to four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, who dropped her a note of encouragement on social media on Sunday, boosting her confidence.

"Rory said, 'Get that trophy,' and I did. So thank you, Rory," Saso said with a laugh.

The 76th edition marked the first time the event was staged at the hilly and challenging Olympic Club, the oceanside course that has hosted five men's US Opens.

Next year's tournament will be played at Pine Needles Golf Club in North Carolina before it returns to California at Pebble Beach in 2023.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES