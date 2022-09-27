It's no joke, we will win this event: Immelman

CHARLOTTE - Defiant Internationals captain Trevor Immelman fired back on Sunday at those who laughed off his Presidents Cup squad after they pushed the heavily favoured Americans before losing for a ninth consecutive time.

"This team is no joke. And we'll fight till the end every single time," the South African said.

The International team, whose roster was decimated by the defection of several top stars to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, which made them ineligible for the Cup, lost 171/2-121/2 to the United States at Quail Hollow.

The Americans own a 12-1-1 edge in the all-time rivalry, having never lost on home soil, but Immelman vows his team's day is coming.

"We're going to win this event. We're here for the long run in this event. So we'll keep building. We'll keep fighting. At some point, we're going to win," he said.

The Americans went 61/2-51/2 in the 12 concluding singles matches, but each was tight deep into the back nine as the youngest-ever global squad, averaging 28.8 years, tested a mighty US line-up with 10 of the world's top 16 golfers.

"At some point this afternoon, I thought there was still a chance," Immelman said.

"When you consider that we were 8-2 down on Friday evening, this team is no joke, and I'm sick and tired of it being spoken of as a joke... We cannot wait to run this back and have another shot."

British Open winner Cameron Smith of Australia, Chile's Joaquin Niemann, South African Louis Oosthuizen and Australian Marc Leishman were among the top players whose absence weakened the team.

"When I was made captain, there was no such thing as a pandemic," said Immelman, who then appeared to take a subtle swipe at LIV Golf, adding: "There were a few other things that weren't around as well. And so we've had a lot of hurdles to get to this point."

Immelman focused on the players he had, however, and the result was a bonding experience for young talent that could form a team core for years to come.

"All of us experienced something we haven't quite experienced at this point unless we've been in contention in a Major. This is just a massive stepping stone," Australian Cam Davis said.

Australian Adam Scott, the 2013 Masters champion, made his 10th start and still has not won the Cup. But the 42-year-old feels something building. "It still hurts not to win," he said. "The big difference I felt the last couple of years is what's going on in our team room... good things are really starting to happen in that environment... A Cup is coming our way soon."

AFP