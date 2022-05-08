It's nice to be leading at Wells Fargo: Day

WASHINGTON • Australia's Jason Day, chasing his first PGA Tour title in four years, knows that being cautious is key as he seized a three-stroke lead after Friday's rain-soaked second round of the Wells Fargo Championship.

The 34-year-old fired a three-under 67 to stand on 10-under 130 for 36 holes as more than half an inch of rain fell at TPC Potomac with more rain predicted all weekend.

Former world No. 1 Day, now ranked 127th, made five birdies against two bogeys to finish three ahead of American Max Homa, who shot 66. Americans Luke List (66), Kurt Kitayama (67), Denny McCarthy (69) and James Hahn (68) shared third on 134.

"It's nice to be able to get in at 10-under through two rounds, especially with what kind of weather we've got coming in on the weekend," Day said. "It's nice to be back in the mix, nice to be leading. But it's still two more days left, so I can't get too far ahead of myself."

The suburban Washington course is hosting a PGA event for the first time since 2018 but only as a one-off because Quail Hollow, the regular Wells Fargo course in Charlotte, will host the Presidents Cup in September.

Day could win the title on the first Mother's Day since his mother, Adenil, died of cancer in March at age 65. "I lost a little bit of momentum with her passing away and all that stuff," he said. "Finally finding my footing again is nice."

Day, the 2015 PGA Championship winner who has been nagged for years by back issues, is seeking his 13th PGA Tour title and his first since the 2018 Wells Fargo.

"All the work that I put in in the off-season, off weeks, it's starting to show," he said. "I'm finding a lot of confidence in that swing."

Four-time Major winner and defending champion Rory McIlroy, who opened with a 67, fired a 73 to make the cut at level-par 140.

Meanwhile, Sergio Garcia was vindicated in complaining about a Thursday lost-ball penalty after the PGA said on Friday that a review found the three-minute clock to find his ball started too soon, while he was trying to cross a creek to the area where the ball landed.

A statement said the Spaniard's ball was found within the correct time limit. That did not erase the one-stroke penalty, however. He fired a 71 on Friday to stand on 138.

Separately, two-time British Open winner Greg Norman expressed his disappointment after his request to play in this year's event at St Andrews in July was turned down by organisers.

