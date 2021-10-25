It's home sweet home

TOKYO • Hideki Matsuyama fulfilled a lifetime ambition of winning a PGA Tour event on home turf in Japan when he eagled the 72nd hole to cap a majestic Zozo Championship victory yesterday.

The Masters champion sealed victory with the shot of the week, a stunning five-wood from 250 yards to set up an eagle three at the par-five 18th at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, outside Tokyo. The world No. 19 drained the 15-foot putt to an ecstatic roar from the 5,000 adoring home fans - the maximum allowed daily - surrounding the green and punched the air as he completed a final-round 65 for a five-shot win over Americans Cameron Tringale and Brendan Steele.

"It is just great to be able to play in front of so many fans here in Japan and to be able to play well. I'm thrilled," said a smiling Matsuyama, who finished with a 15-under total of 265.

For the 29-year-old, Japan's first male Major winner, it was his seventh PGA triumph and made up for the huge disappointment of failing to win a medal at the Olympic Games in August. Matsuyama had found it hard to contain his anguish after losing out in a seven-way play-off for Tokyo 2020 bronze after putting himself under immense pressure on home soil.

He admitted to being tense again yesterday as he fought back from a shot down at the 10th, saying he did not loosen up until "that second shot there" at the final hole.

After pushing Tiger Woods all the way at the inaugural Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club in 2019 before the 15-time Major winner bagged a record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour, Matsuyama promised that he would come back and win.

He was as good as his word, although it took 12 months longer than anticipated because Patrick Cantlay won last year's edition, which was held in California because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tringale had been seeking his maiden PGA win 12 years after turning professional and trailed Matsuyama by a shot going into the final round, only for the leader to seize control with a superb run of three birdies in five holes before the shot of the event to take the US$1.79 million (S$2.41 million) top prize.

The runner-up, whose bogey at the last for a 69 dropped him into a tie for second at 10 under with fellow American Brendan Steele (66), was disappointed but offered his congratulations. "Yeah, really cool for him. Obviously, he didn't finish well yesterday and so to really slam the door and hit an incredible second shot and hole the putt, it was storybook," said Tringale.

In Busan, second-ranked Ko Jin-young staved off a spirited challenge from fellow South Korean Lim Hee-jeong to seal a play-off victory in the LPGA Tour's BMW Ladies Championship.

Ko set the LPGA International Busan course alight with a final round eight-under 64, which featured eight birdies, to grab a share of top spot on 266 but Lim carded a 68 to force sudden death.

Ko made another gain in the first play-off hole - the par-four 18th - after a superb approach shot and overnight leader Lim could manage only a par to hand the championship to her compatriot. Ko's 11th career victory - four of them this year - means she is projected to leapfrog American Nelly Korda as world No. 1 this week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS