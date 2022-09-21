'Ironman' Im adds firepower to Internationals

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LOS ANGELES-South Korea's Im Sung-jae has morphed from a prodigious talent into a world-class golfer and a two-time PGA Tour winner, and he will be one of the vital cogs in captain Trevor Immelman's International Team at the Sept 22-25 Presidents Cup in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In 2019, Im, 24, was a captain's pick by Ernie Els. But he played like a seasoned campaigner at Royal Melbourne, cementing his status as a rising star by delivering an impressive 3.5 points in his team's narrow 16-14 loss to the United States.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 21, 2022, with the headline 'Ironman' Im adds firepower to Internationals. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top