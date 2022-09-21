'Ironman' Im adds firepower to Internationals

LOS ANGELES-South Korea's Im Sung-jae has morphed from a prodigious talent into a world-class golfer and a two-time PGA Tour winner, and he will be one of the vital cogs in captain Trevor Immelman's International Team at the Sept 22-25 Presidents Cup in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In 2019, Im, 24, was a captain's pick by Ernie Els. But he played like a seasoned campaigner at Royal Melbourne, cementing his status as a rising star by delivering an impressive 3.5 points in his team's narrow 16-14 loss to the United States.