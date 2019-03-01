Instagram star wants to be known for her golf

She has more Instagram followers than Minjee Lee, Nelly Korda and Carlota Ciganda, gets an average of 10,000 likes per post and has so many fan messages in her inbox she simply does not have time to reply.

But 19-year-old golfer He Muni wants to separate her social media activity from her work.

"Instagram is a tool that helps me to connect with a lot of people around the world and I think that it's very cool that people follow me or like me," said the Chengdu native, who was tied for 51st on the first day of the HSBC Women's World Championship yesterday.

"But, when I play golf, I'm more focused on myself and my own game, not so much on social media. Golf is work, it's what I do so in that sense, it's different from my social media," added He, who has 180,000 followers on Instagram (@lilymhe).

The LPGA Tour rookie had a tough day in her debut outing at the US$1.5 million (S$2 million) tournament at the Sentosa Golf Club yesterday, carding a four-over 76 after she triple-bogeyed on the 11th, to add to a double bogey on the sixth and bogeys on the third and ninth.

"Today was a struggle and I think it mainly summed up to two bad holes which I could've handled a little differently and made fewer mistakes," said He, who also had three birdies yesterday.

"But, from a positive point of view, minus those two holes I could've shot one under today. I did make a decent amount of birdies and some good shots so I'm taking this as a learning experience and hopefully the rest of the week will be better."



He having some time off in Pattaya, where she played the LPGA Thailand event last week. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/LILYMHE



The China-born He attended elementary school in Vancouver, Canada, before she moved to San Diego, where she attended high school.

She picked up the sport at the age of six, and was one of the four amateurs who made the cut in the 2015 United States Women's Open and played the Blue Bay LPGA tournament in China that year.

She lasted two semesters at the University of Southern California, studying communications, before deciding to focus on golf full time after missing the cut at the 2017 LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament.

She won on the Symetra Tour last year and finished T-27 at the Q-Series to earn her LPGA membership this year.

While He does not have set goals for the rest of this week's competition and just wants to play her best, she does have loftier ambitions.

She said: "I'm working towards getting to the top of the world rankings and to win some events. But as a rookie right now, I'm just trying to work hard and see how much my game can improve."