Injury-hit Bryson out for now but vows comeback

LOS ANGELES • Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational on Monday due to hip and hand injuries, as his stop-start golf season continues.

The 28-year-old posted a video on social media expressing his disappointment at missing the PGA tournament that begins tomorrow at the Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Florida.

"I've been working hard on my game and working hard on my recovery," he said. "Man, tough decision right now. I have a lot of work to do to get everything back into order for this week.

"I just feel like it's too short a time for me to get back to... playing at 100 per cent capacity. Right now, I'm like 90 per cent. I don't want to go out there and hurt myself even more and not be 100 per cent ready for the rest of the season.

"I don't want to come back early and then have to take more time off, so it's a hard decision I have to make right now."

DeChambeau, ranked 12th in the world, hopes to return for The Players Championship, golf's unofficial "fifth Major", set for March 10-13 at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

"At this current point and time, I have to take another week off and I'm going to try and get back to play for The Players," he said. "As of right now, I just can't risk it, going out there and having it re-aggravate.

"This has been one of the hardest moments in my life... because I'm not able to do much. Although I can hit some golf balls, it's not comfortable. It's not fully comfortable."

DeChambeau has not competed on the PGA Tour since missing the cut at the Jan 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open and has not completed 72 holes since the Jan 6-9 Sentry Tournament of Champions .

The 2020 US Open champion withdrew from the Sony Open in January as well after the first round of last month's Saudi International, the Asian Tour's flagship event, citing wrist soreness.

Meanwhile, Zach Johnson will captain the United States when they defend their Ryder Cup crown against Europe in Italy next year, the PGA of America confirmed on Monday.

Johnson, a member of five Ryder Cup teams and vice-captain for the last two editions of the biennial team tournament, was named the skipper by the organisation's president Jim Richerson.

"I am confident that Zach's appointment will be wildly popular with the players as well as throughout American golf circles," he said.

"He checks every conceivable leadership box and we anticipate that the US Team in Italy will reflect the hard work, grit and selfless determination that have long defined his stellar playing career."

The next Ryder Cup takes place at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome from Sept 25-Oct 1, 2023.

"To accept this captaincy, to lead this US Ryder Cup Team abroad after what we accomplished last year at Whistling Straits (19-9 victory) is simply the greatest honour of my professional career," said two-time Major winner Johnson.

