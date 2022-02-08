Incredible to finally win: Hoge

LOS ANGELES • Tom Hoge made four birdies on the back nine to pass fellow American Jordan Spieth and claim his first PGA Tour victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday in Pebble Beach, California.

One of three co-leaders after 54 holes, he rebounded from a double bogey at the par-three fifth hole to card a four-under 68, landing him at 19-under 268 for the tournament.

That proved two shots better than Spieth, the three-time Major winner who spent some time alone in front on the back nine on Sunday.

But a tee shot into the sand led to a costly bogey at the par-three 17th for Spieth, who carded a final-round 69 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links as Hoge surged past him.

On his Tour breakthrough after seven years on the circuit, Hoge said: "I've always kind of got myself into position and then just felt a little bit uncomfortable on Sundays out there.

"So finally today, I felt great the whole day and felt real calm, kind of standing over those putts you need to make down the stretch. It's awesome. You work through so many hard times to be here and to finally pull one off feels incredible."

He rolled his approach at No. 16 to nine inches away from the pin for a tap-in birdie.

That moved him to 18 under to tie Spieth, who was dealing with a sand shot one hole ahead of him.

Spieth's second shot at No. 17 bounced by the cup and stopped five feet away, but he blew his par save past the hole and dropped out of the tie with Hoge.

Hoge capitalised at No. 17 by converting a 22-foot, left-to-right putt for birdie to give himself the two-stroke cushion.

"Really, I was just trying to get two good looks for birdie on numbers 17 and 18 and still expected Jordan to make a birdie or eagle on 18 coming up the stretch," said the world No. 39.

"Putt was kind of a bonus. You never expect to make that putt, a big swinging downhill putt like that. When I hit it, I initially thought it was short, but went right in the middle, it was pretty nice."

Beau Hossler posted a 71 to finish alone in third at 16 under, while FedExCup winner and the highest-ranked player in the field, world No. 4 Patrick Cantlay (71) was tied-fourth with Troy Merritt (67) at 15 under.

REUTERS