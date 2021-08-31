In-form Cantlay aims for Cup wins in solid season

WASHINGTON • Patrick Cantlay drained a 17-foot birdie putt at the sixth play-off hole on Sunday to deny Bryson DeChambeau and win the PGA Tour BMW Championship.

Cantlay secured his fifth Tour title - and his third of the year - when fellow American DeChambeau was unable to get his own eight-foot birdie attempt to drop, an agonising defeat for a player who had looks at potential tournament-winning putts at the 72nd hole and first three play-off holes.

"I'm as focused as I can be on every single shot, and I try not to let my mind get past the moment that I'm in," said the new world No. 4. "Then I kind of let the chips fall where they do. I try not to get caught up in being out-driven 45 yards or whatever it is.

"I just try and lock in and do my absolute best in that moment, and my best is pretty good."

The last-group playing partners started the day tied for the lead and carded six-under 66s to finish on 27-under 261 - four strokes in front of South Korean Im Sung-jae (67).

The win in the second of three Tour play-off events not only sent Cantlay into the concluding Tour Championship, which starts on Thursday, but also atop the play-off standings and in pole position to claim the FedEx Cup top prize of US$15 million (S$20.2 million).

The 29-year-old will also make his Ryder Cup debut next month after earning the sixth and final automatic qualifying place on the United States team.

"My game feels really good," Cantlay, one of the form players this season, said. "It has for a while now, since the Memorial, and I'm finally starting to putt like me again. It's really nice.

"I'm excited. I've been talking with Xander (Schauffele), obviously, and JT (Justin Thomas) and Jordan (Spieth), and we're really looking forward to it (the Cup).

"It's nice to get in on points, and I'm really looking forward to that whole event. I've heard so much about it and watched it growing up. I'm sure it will be everything I've imagined and more. I will lock in there, and hopefully, we'll get a victory."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE