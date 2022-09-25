Immelman rebuffs Norman's support

CHARLOTTE - Internationals captain Trevor Immelman, whose Presidents Cup squad was decimated by defectors to LIV Golf, has laughed off the good wishes of its chief executive Greg Norman.

The United States won three four-ball (best ball) matches and tied two more on Friday to seize an 8-2 lead, matching the most lopsided two-session US margin in Presidents Cup history.

"The score means we've got to get better, and we will. Plain and simple," Immelman said. "There are two days left and we'll be playing as hard as we can."

The Internationals were hit hard when half a team's worth of top players jumped from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf series, making them ineligible for the Cup.

Among those were British Open winner Cameron Smith of Australia, Chile's Joaquin Niemann, Mexico's Abraham Ancer, South African Louis Oosthuizen and Australian Marc Leishman.

The Internationals have pushed the Americans to the 17th hole in eight of the first 10 matches, leaving their supporters to wonder what difference a full line-up might have made.

So it was interesting when Norman tweeted a message to the group his efforts helped diminish, leaving an American squad with 10 of the world's 16 top-ranked players the heavy favourite at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

"Outside of all this angst - golf is golf, competition is competition; something every golfer thrives on," Norman wrote.

"As a former player & captain of the International Team, I wish @TrevorImmelman & his entire team the very best in repeating our only 1998 @PresidentsCup success in Melbourne."

Immelman, a South African, delivered a three-letter reply - "LOL" - and made it clear that "laughing out loud" was his instant reaction to Norman's tweet.

"I'm an extremely open and honest person. I pretty much say it exactly as I'm thinking it," he said.

"What I said was exactly what I was doing when I read that tweet. I was laughing out loud."

His remarks followed another poor start for the Internationals, who led for only one hole in one match on the front nine in each of the first two days, followed by back-nine fightbacks that fell flat.

"We keep pushing. Until it's over, we're going to try to have the hope," Chile's Mito Pereira said.

South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who joined Pereira in a tie on Friday, added: "Overall the spirit of the team is still good, and we're ready to keep the fight going."

AFP