Im up and swinging for FedExCup tilt

BOSTON • Im Sung-jae heads into The Northern Trust today with a spring in his step as he chases his dream of becoming Asia's first winner of the PGA Tour's ultimate prize, the FedExCup.

The 22-year-old South Korean has continued to blossom as one of the most exciting stars in the game and enters the first week of the play-offs ranked fifth in the FedExCup standings, and in prime position to challenge for a slice of golf history in what has been an abbreviated season.

Asia has been waiting to celebrate its first FedExCup champion since the season-long race was inaugurated in 2007 and Im will have six other representatives from the region for company. Compatriots An Byeong-Hun (world No. 55), Kang Sung-hoon (No. 62), Kim Si-woo (No. 86), Lee Kyoung-hoon (No. 224); Japan's Hideki Matsuyama (No. 27); and Zhang Xinjun (No. 131), the first Chinese golfer to qualify for the play-offs, carry the continent's hopes.

Im, who won The Honda Classic in March and has six other top-10 finishes this season, tied for ninth at last week's Wyndham Championship which was a timely return to form. He had uncharacteristically missed three cuts in his previous seven starts when golf made a return in June following a three-month suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It feels great to have my swing back," said the world No. 24, who earned the nickname "Ironman Im" after playing in 35 events en route to becoming Rookie of the Year last season. "I would, of course, like to win the FedExCup, but there are so many strong competitors. If I were to win, I don't think I could even put into words what it would mean to me. It would definitely be a turning point in my career."

Straight-shooting Matsuyama has been one of Asia's star performers over the past few seasons, where he has not finished lower than 16th position on the final FedExCup standings since 2015.

He tees off at TPC Boston ranked 18th, with four top-25 finishes since June.

"I still have so much more to learn and a lot of work ahead to achieve the goals I have set for myself, which include playing in the Tour Championship every year, winning on the PGA Tour and, of course, winning a Major tournament," said the five-time Tour winner.

The finale of the three-round play-offs is the Sept 4-7 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club outside Atlanta, Georgia, and is limited to the top-30 golfers, with the champion pocketing US$15 million (S$20.5 million).

American Justin Thomas starts the play-offs ranked No. 1, followed by rising star Collin Morikawa and Webb Simpson in third.

Reigning FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy is in eighth while Tiger Woods, a two-time winner and ranked 49th, is also in the TPC Boston field this week.

