Im tries to keep focus in chase for 'dream' prize

ATLANTA • Even if Im Sung-jae fails to land the season-ending Tour Championship and his second PGA Tour title, that will not stop him from thinking about the potential US$15 million (S$20.5 million) windfall.

In fact, the South Korean has already started making plans on how to spend it.

The world No. 27 secured his first PGA win at the Honda Classic and finished third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March before the three-month Covid-19 stoppage.

While he has not been firing on all cylinders since golf resumed, Im has returned to form at East Lake, roaring into contention after shooting a six-under 64 in the second round on Saturday to sit at 12 under overall in second place, one stroke behind leader and top-ranked Dustin Johnson (70).

The winner from this week's elite 30-player field will be crowned the FedExCup champion and take home the US$15 million prize.

On the life-changing sum, the 22-year-old, bidding to be the second-youngest FedExCup winner after Jordan Spieth in 2015, said: "I'm aware of the US$15 million on the line, but I try not to think about it when I play.

"It all seems like a dream. Just thinking about it now makes me pretty happy... I would buy a house in the United States and save so that I can live a comfortable life in the future.

"I honestly wasn't feeling confident the last few weeks. I feel like it's all coming back to me now.

"I haven't been swinging... like I've been wanting to... starting last week though, my swing started to feel a lot better and I was hitting the ball similar to how I was before the quarantine.

"That allowed me to play with more freedom and consistency."

Im will have to play even better if he is to put some distance between himself and the chasing pack.

American Xander Schauffele is third on 11 under after a 65, while compatriot and third-ranked Justin Thomas (71) is fourth on 10 under.

