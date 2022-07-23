Im, Piercy battle wind to take lead in 3M Open

BLAINE (Minnesota) • South Korea's Im Sung-jae and American Scott Piercy each fired a six-under 65 to share the lead in the opening round of the PGA Tour's 3M Open on Thursday.

The pair battled tricky winds at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, but seized a two-stroke edge over third-placed American trio Tom Hoge, Doug Ghim and Brice Garnett.

"I felt like I struck the ball well all day," Piercy said. "With the winds being cross and swirly, I felt like I hit good solid shots into conservative parts of the green."

Back-nine starter Im sank a putt from just inside 18 feet for par at the 18th hole to spark a hot closing-nine run.

"It was a good score," he said through a translator.

"The momentum at 18th hole made a good rhythm for me, a good tempo, and I had a good score on the back nine."

Im, the 2020 Masters runner-up, is seeking his third PGA title after the 2020 Honda Classic and last year's Shriners Children's Open.

Piercy is down to his last three events to try and move into the top 125 on the PGA season points list and reach next month's FedExCup play-offs.

"You know where you're at," he said. "Every shot counts and it's time to buckle down. To start off this way is really nice."

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, last year's Masters champion, withdrew because of a sore wrist after shooting a 77.

He has been heavily linked with the breakaway LIV Golf Series, which has since confirmed the 48-man field for their third tournament next week at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

The Saudi-backed circuit said on Thursday that former British Open champion Henrik Stenson, who earlier this week was stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy for Europe, would make his LIV debut in New Jersey, alongside their two newest recruits from the PGA Tour, Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III.

