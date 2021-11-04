Im, Matsuyama aim to rise to golf's summit

The similarity in their golf swings is uncanny. One owns a deliberate takeaway that feigns slow motion on video, while the other possesses a prolonged pause at the top of the backswing that has become a popular meme on social media.

It can sometimes feel like an eternity for each to unleash a golf shot but when they eventually pull the trigger, South Korea's Im Sung-jae and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan certainly have the ability to produce a picture of power mixed with precision as they pursue greatness on the PGA Tour.

Matsuyama, 29, and Im, 23, have maintained a firm stranglehold as Asia's leading duo where their unique styles have cemented their status as the highest-ranked Asians at No. 12 and 23, respectively. They are also the only two golfers from East Asia who have qualified for the finale of the FedExCup play-offs, the Tour Championship, over the past three seasons.

Over the past month, Im and Matsuyama produced stylish victories to remind the golf world of their immense talent and potential, with the young Korean shooting a final-round 62 to claim a second Tour victory at the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas and Matsuyama prevailing at the Zozo Championship on home soil after a closing 65 for his seventh career title. It was the icing on the cake after his historic Masters victory in April.

While there is little doubt the dynamic duo will accumulate many more PGA Tour wins in years to come and surpass K.J. Choi's eight-victory haul, which is the highest by an Asian to date, the question now is who will become the first Asian to claim the Tour's ultimate prize, the FedExCup, and also ascend to No. 1 in the rankings.

Trevor Immelman, the International team's captain for next year's Presidents Cup, has great insights on both players and has enjoyed watching Im blossom into a world-class golfer through his role as assistant captain at Royal Melbourne in 2019 and as a Golf Channel pundit.

The South African, who was Masters champion in 2008, also witnessed first-hand how Matsuyama triumphed at Augusta National to become the first Asian to slip on the famous green jacket.

When Im was marching towards a four-shot victory in Vegas, Immelman marvelled during the broadcast that the Korean had all the attributes to become the best player in the world.

"He absolutely has everything that it takes. This guy has all the goods to be the best in the world," Immelman enthused. "One of the best drivers on tour, he's got plenty of distance, irons are laser-like and his short game is solid. This guy has got an incredible future ahead."

Over the past year, Im has continued to solidify the foundation to his game, including hiring a fitness trainer and settling into a new home in Atlanta with his parents after living out of a suitcase during his first few years in the US. He also recently engaged veteran caddie Billy Spencer and continues to work with long-time swing coach Choi Hyun, who was responsible for the slow takeaway in his backswing.

Im is keeping his feet firmly on the ground despite his captain's stamp of approval. "It's a very overwhelming comment and I'm very thankful. I feel like I'm still a long way to go to be the top player in the world, but I have a goal in mind and I always try to continue to get better every day," said Im, whose highest world ranking is 16th and holds a career-best 11th-place finish in the FedExCup standings last year.

Matsuyama's world ranking rose to a career high second in 2017 before eventually finishing eighth - but he had to endure a winless streak until his Masters win. He contended once more at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in August before delivering a famous home victory at the Zozo Championship.

Interestingly, the often stoic Japanese star provided a glimpse of how high he sets his own bar when it comes to golf. In his pre-tournament interview, he said his game was well off the mark.

"Ball striking, putting, chipping, all of these have not reached the level I want. If my game scored 10 out of 10 at the Masters, now it scores less than one," he said.

But an astounding five-shot triumph in front of 5,000 appreciative fans ensured he savoured a first home triumph.

When quizzed again on his form after his win, he replied: "I would rate my performance as two or three.

"As you guys may have had a chance to see me on the driving range, my balls were all over and not consistent, but once at the golf course, I was able to feed off the energy of the crowd.

"Everyone else's idea of consistency is different to the consistency that I'm pursuing."

•Chuah Choo Chiang is senior director, marketing and communications, Asia Pacific for the PGA Tour.