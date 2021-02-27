Im lurks after solid round at the Concession

MIAMI • South Korean Im Sung-jae's bid to become only the second Asian to win a World Golf Championships (WGC) title got off to a good start after he shot a four-under 68 in the first round of the WGC-Workday Championship to lie two shots back of co-leaders Webb Simpson and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

The 22-year-old carded six birdies against two bogeys at The Concession Golf Club on Thursday to tie with five others, including world No. 2 Jon Rahm and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, who has won two WGC titles, endured a roller-coaster 72 featuring six birdies, one triple bogey, one double bogey and a bogey to share 35th place while countryman Yuki Inamori carded a 73.

Im, who won his first PGA Tour title at the Honda Classic last March, hit 11 fairways and 14 greens in regulation and made birdies at the second, third, fifth, eighth, 15th and 17th holes.

His longest birdie of the day came on the par-four fifth when he rammed home a 28-foot putt.

"It was a pretty solid round and I hope to continue my form until the final day," said Im, who began the year with five consecutive tournaments which yielded one top-five and two top-20 finishes.

"The Concession course is new for all of us. The winds made it very difficult, but even without any wind, the course itself is not an easy one to play. The pin placements allowed me to attack some holes for my good score."

The course, designed by Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin and named after the putt Nicklaus famously conceded to Jacklin in the 1969 Ryder Cup, is hosting its first PGA Tour event after the WGC was moved from Mexico due to challenges related to Covid-19.

Simpson birdied three of his last four holes en route to a 66.

Fitzpatrick matched Simpson, with his 66 tying his lowest first-round score in his PGA Tour career.

Defending champion Reed opened with a 68 while reigning FedExCup champion and World No. 1 Dustin Johnson endured a disastrous 77 which featured two double bogeys to end the day 11 shots back of the leaders.

PGATOUR.COM, REUTERS