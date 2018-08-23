I'm getting closer to long-awaited victory: Tiger

LOS ANGELES • Dustin Johnson is the defending champion at the Northern Trust tournament, but all eyes will be on Tiger Woods when the PGA Tour's FedExCup play-offs begin in New Jersey today.

Woods is in the play-offs for the first time since 2013, when he was crowned champion of the season-long points race.

With his debilitating back problem now seemingly behind him, he has almost recaptured the form of his halcyon days, with only a victory missing from his 2018 resume.

"I feel like my next wins are coming soon. How soon I don't know, but I'm putting myself there in tournaments now," the 42-year-old told reporters on Tuesday at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus.

"I've done it in two of the last three tournaments I've played and they were big events, so I'm not that far away from getting it done.

"I think if I keep giving myself opportunities, I'll get the job done."

Woods was a contender in the final two Majors of the season, the Open Championship and the PGA Championship, charging up the Sunday leaderboard before falling short.

His best finish was second behind Brooks Koepka, who won the 100th PGA Championship earlier this month.

Woods has been stuck on 14 Major victories for more than a decade, his quest to surpass Jack Nicklaus' 18 looking increasingly out of reach.

More realistic is the record for PGA Tour victories, 82 held by the late Sam Snead. Woods has 79 career wins, 65 outside the Majors.

"In order to get to Jack's ultimate 18, I've got to pass Sam's, and I want to make that happen," he said.

Woods enters the four-event playoffs 20th in the rankings, assured of playing in the first three tournaments.

The top 125 are eligible for the Northern Trust, while only 100 will advance to next week's Dell Championship near Boston.

Seventy will proceed to the BMW Championship near Philadelphia, before the 30-man season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Xander Schauffele is the FedExCup defending champion. He starts the play-offs ranked 28th, while Johnson is ranked No. 1 ahead of Justin Thomas and Koepka.

Four eligible players are not teeing off this week, notably Rory McIlroy, who is resting, and Rickie Fowler, who has a partially torn abdomen muscle.

REUTERS

