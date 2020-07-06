Ice cream truck helps deliver birdies for Wolff

DETROIT • Matthew Wolff said he had a sense of calm from the ice cream truck that circled Detroit Golf Club on Saturday, as he capped a solid round with a superb finish to grab a three-shot lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Wolff, who is bidding for his second PGA Tour win, made an eagle and three birdies over a sizzling six-hole stretch on the back nine en route to an eight-under 64 that brought him to 19 under for the week.

The 21-year-old American said it felt like he made a birdie every time he heard the ice cream truck make its way around a course that was closed to spectators in a bid to stem the spread of Covid-19.

"I heard the ice cream truck and I'm like, I have a good feeling about this," Wolff said about the 35-foot birdie putt he made at the par-three fifth.

"Just had that little like ice cream truck song in my head and I think that helped me just not think about the speed or the line or anything, just keep my head free."

Wolff's 54-hole total of 197 is a career low, one better than he had at last year's 3M Open in Minnesota, where he went on to triumph in only his third start on the PGA Tour as a professional.

"I'm hitting really well, putting good, doing everything well," he said.

"Just going to go out there (tomorrow), have fun and hopefully I hear the ice cream truck a little bit."

World No. 10 Bryson DeChambeau (67) and career journeyman Ryan Armour (67) were in a share of second place at 16-under 200, while second-round co-leader Chris Kirk (70) was among a group of four golfers a further two shots adrift.

Overnight co-leader Webb Simpson (71, 203) was unable to keep pace with the flurry of low scores, leaving the world No. 6 plenty of work to do in his bid to win two consecutive starts.

"It was frustrating. Didn't have my best stuff," said Simpson, the highest-ranked player in the field. "Guys continue to make birdies. I thought the golf course dried out a bit, but not my best stuff."

