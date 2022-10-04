Hull 'very proud' hard work pays off for 2nd LPGA title

WASHINGTON - England's Charley Hull believes there could be more to come after she captured her second career LPGA title on Sunday, holding off China's Lin Xiyu and New Zealand's Lydia Ko to win the Volunteers of America Classic.

Hull, whose only other LPGA triumph came at the 2016 Tour Championship, fired a seven-under 64 to finish on 18-under 266 at the Old American Golf Club in Texas.

That was good enough to edge out Lin (65) by one stroke and Ko (65) by two to snap her drought.

"I feel very proud of myself," Hull said. "I had come close a few times since (the first win) but I've put in some good work this year.

"My game is there. It was just my confidence and now I'm confident. I felt really good. I felt like I was really in control of my round, especially coming in.

"I could have made some more birdies and I hit good putts and they just rolled over the edge."

Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul (67) was fourth on 272. Her compatriot Moriya Jutanugarn (68) shared fifth place with 2019 winner American Cheyenne Knight (63) on 273.

Despite eight birdies, Hull had a scare towards the end.

Lin sank a 25-foot eagle putt at the par-five 17th to momentarily match her for the lead, but the 26-year-old Englishwoman answered moments later with a six-foot downhill birdie putt to reclaim the lead on 18 under.

At the 18th, Ko lipped out from 12 feet for birdie while Lin and Hull, in the next and final group, gave themselves birdie chances as well.

Hull missed from 18 feet and tapped in for par, leaving Lin with a 14-footer to force a play-off, but the putt faded left and Hull had the triumph.

"It was quite brilliant, actually. I found it quite exciting," she said.

"When Janet (Lin) made eagle on 17, I enjoyed that. It made me want to birdie the last. I hit a good putt. I missed. But it was great fun.

"I find stuff like that fun, because it puts the pressure on me and I've gotta commit to it and do it. I really enjoyed that."

Lin, a 26-year-old from Guangzhou, matched her best LPGA finish, a runner-up effort in March in Thailand.

"Actually, at the beginning of the week, if you're telling me I'm going to shoot 17 under here and finish second I will take this any time because I always found this course very challenging," she said.

Ko, the 25-year-old Seoul-born star, is a two-time Major champion who captured her 17th career LPGA title in January at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.

She has not won twice in a season since claiming four titles in the 2016 campaign.

