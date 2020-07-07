'Hulk' DeChambeau hopes to inspire

DETROIT (Michigan) • During the PGA Tour's coronavirus-enforced hiatus, Bryson DeChambeau pounded protein shakes and lifted iron to transform his body, gaining 9kg in the process and aiming to change his game to focus on power.

That plan worked as the bulked-up American, who has been knocking on the door since golf's return, finally blew it open as he cruised to victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Sunday.

The world No. 10, on a streak of six consecutive top-10 finishes, shot a seven-under 65 to reach 23-under 265 on the week, three shots ahead of overnight leader Matthew Wolff (71).

"This is a little emotional... and I was able to accomplish a win while playing a completely different style of golf," said DeChambeau.

"And it's pretty amazing to see that and I hope it's an inspiration to a lot of people that if they set their mind to it, you can accomplish it. It just takes a lot of hard work."

The 26-year-old began the day three shots back of Wolff but had a fast start with four birdies after seven holes, and added another at the par-four 10th where he drained a 22-foot putt to take control.

His lone miscue came at the par-five 14th where he made bogey, which opened the door as Wolff, 21, shrugged off a rough front nine and made a late charge.

But DeChambeau finished with three consecutive birdies to secure his sixth PGA Tour victory. The win marks his fourth-straight PGA Tour season with a triumph.

He is the first PGA Tour winner to lead the field in strokes gained: off the tee (6.672) and strokes gained: putting (7.831) during the ShotLink era. He also led the field in driving distance (350.6 yards).

"I played really well on the front nine and struck it beautifully," said DeChambeau, the only player to finish in the top 10 in each of the four events since the season resumed.

"On the back nine I got a little tight. I got a little unlucky on 14 but I was able to persevere to make three birdies coming in to win."

Wolff struggled early and was three over after 10 holes, five shots off the pace, and seemingly out of contention until the par-four 12th, where he made the first of four birdies over a six-hole stretch.

The American had a chance to move to within one shot of DeChambeau but his 14-foot eagle putt at the penultimate hole stopped short of the cup.

Kevin Kisner (66) finished five shots back of DeChambeau in third place, while Danny Willett (66) was among a group of four golfers a further two shots back.

