Hugo Boss sit pretty on perch, but OCC poised to give a fight

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Event now heads into its final leg at SICC, with much more to look forward to

Team Hugo Boss stretched their lead from seven to 10 points and are in pole position to take home the 2026 The Straits Times & Business Times Corporate Golf League title.

After the fourth leg at the Orchid Country Club, Hugo Boss will take a big lead into the final round at the Singapore Island Country Club’s New Course next week.

Runners-up last year, Hugo Boss were led by 19-handicapper Henry Mo, who scored 39 Stableford points in the popular event on April 27.

Heavy rain and lightning interrupted play, reducing the fourth leg to just 16 scoring holes.

Mo, a former national junior, shot a remarkable gross of 75 over 17 holes before lightning halted play for his group.

The 42-year-old attributed his phenomenal play to a huge slice of luck and holing six putts from long distances.

The executive director of Hjen and Co, a Singapore-based management consulting firm established by former bankers, said: “I have been playing from blue tees, so switching to white tees for this competition made it easier for me to score.”

Hugo Boss also had strong showings from William Tay (35 points) and John Lim (34), totalling 108 points in the fourth leg for an overall 438 points.

But they cannot allow complacency to creep in because defending champions OCC have many players who compete in the national league.

OCC scored 106 points through Kenneth Oh (36 points), Cheng Keng Hui (36) and Charissa Goh (34), trailing the leaders by 10 points going into the final leg.

Singapore Pools (413 points) also closed in on Singapore Global Trust (418) in the fight for third place.

The fourth leg was also graced by Singapore’s only Olympic gold medallist, former swimmer Joseph Schooling (handicap index 13), who featured in the social category.

It has been about 10 years since his Rio Olympic feat in the 100m butterfly, but many fans swarmed him for selfies and autograph signings, even during play.

Schooling also impressed his playing partners during the round, almost reaching the shorter par-fours with his booming drives.

The best player in the social category was Danny Chong (OneRHT) with 36 points, while Leow Zheng Yu of Singapore Pools claimed the longest drive prize with a 286m effort.

The final leg (in which all four players’ scores will count) will be played at SICC’s New Course on May 8.

At dinner, nine teams expressed early intentions to participate in next year’s event. Among them was Cushman & Wakefield, who are planning to move from the social category to the competitive one next year.

Said Dexter Sim, the company’s senior director and head of client services: “Our first year’s participation turned out to be much more meaningful than we initially expected.

“When we first joined the league, we saw it as a good opportunity to spend time with clients and be part of a wider business community.

“Over the past few months, one of the biggest things that stood out to me personally was how the league brought our own people together internally.”

As an integrated real estate consultancy, collaboration across teams is a big part of how the company supports clients throughout their property journey.

Added Sim: “On a personal note, the league has also reignited my own passion for golf as I have not been golfing actively for many years.

“The ST-BT league is more than just golf. It is a platform that brings people together, strengthens relationships and builds community within Singapore’s business ecosystem.”