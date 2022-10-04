Hughes' 'super special' victory

WASHINGTON - Canada's Mackenzie Hughes was never going to give up at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday.

After "fighting like hell" through two gruelling play-off holes, his perseverance paid off and the immediate feeling after he won the title was of relief and then elation.

The 31-year-old sank an eight-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole to defeat Austria's Sepp Straka and capture his second career PGA crown, after he and Straka both finished on 17-under 271 at The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

"Words can't describe it, I'm over the moon," said Hughes, who made four birdies and one bogey.

"I've been working so hard, putting in some hours. It just feels so good. It's the coolest feeling in the world. Winning happens so infrequently that when we do get to win it's super special."

The world No. 82 clinched his only prior PGA title at the 2016 RSM Classic, winning a five-man play-off that week with a par on the third extra hole.

"Definitely it feels a little sweeter than the first one," Hughes added.

"I was just fighting like hell to stay in it. Somehow I was able to pull through. This is the stuff that makes you feel alive. It's a feeling you crave and want more of - it will keep me working hard."

Hughes made two great par saves at the 18th to give himself the chance at the winning putt there.

At the 18th in regulation, he was way left off the tee and over the green, but putted to within four feet of the hole and made the par putt to force the play-off.

Straka fired a five-under 67 in regulation while Hughes shot 69.

The play-off began at the 18th and Straka had a 20-foot birdie putt while Hughes was in a bunker.

Hughes blasted out to five feet, Straka missed his putt and both tapped in to extend matters.

"Those par saves down the stretch, I was just trying to will the ball in the hole," Hughes said.

"That kind of describes my game a bit, that grit and that perseverance. The second one felt harder than the first one, that's for sure."

Again they played the 18th, this time Hughes and Straka each having birdie putts.

Straka missed from the fringe, leaving Hughes an eight-footer for the victory. Hughes rolled in the putt and pumped his right fist in celebration.

"Probably a little bit of relief. It has been a while," Hughes said of his emotions at that moment.

"I've had some close calls. Finishing second, while it's still great, kind of stings when you are that close. I just wasn't going to accept that today."

Straka, ranked 36th, won his first PGA title in February at the Honda Classic and nearly grabbed his second in August before losing a playoff to Will Zalatoris at the St Jude Championship.

"Hit good putts. Gave myself good chances. Unfortunately I couldn't convert," he said.

"I played great golf on a tough Sunday. It's good to know my game is in a good spot."

South African Garrick Higgo was third on 272 after a closing 68, finishing one stroke ahead of countryman Dean Burmester (67).

American Mark Hubbard, the 54-hole leader seeking his first PGA title, slumped to a 74 to share fifth place on 275 with compatriots Nick Hardy (70) and Keegan Bradley (70) and Argentina's Emiliano Grillo (69).

