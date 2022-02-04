Huge sums offered to entice stars to join SGL

JEDDAH • The opening round of the Saudi International, once the domain of the European Tour but now the US$5 million (S$6.7 million) flagship tournament of the Asian Tour, concluded yesterday but that is only the beginning of the shake-up in world golf.

LIV Golf Investments, a company backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, is funding the new 10-event International Series, which is sanctioned by the Asian Tour, to the tune of US$1.5-2 million prize money each.

However, the ultimate aim is to create a Super Golf League (SGL), a Saudi Arabian-backed venture, and the Gulf kingdom is prepared to dangle mind-boggling sums to lure the world's top golfers away from the established PGA and European Tours.

Big-hitting American Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open champion and world No. 9, has been offered more than US$113 million (S$152.4 million) to become the face of the proposed star-studded circuit, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

England's Ian Poulter, 46, is among multiple established players who have received offers of up to US$25 million from the Saudis.

However, the SGL is seeking a young superstar to join the upstart effort and DeChambeau, 28, has reportedly been the focus with his big-hitting drives a known crowd-pleaser.

Former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, 37, and England's Lee Westwood, 48, are among those at the International who have said they are not allowed to disclose whether they have received offers from the breakaway league owing to non-disclosure agreements.

However, Johnson has hinted "the really good concept" was very enticing and "more interesting for the fans and players", while six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson has claimed that "everyone in the top 100 has been approached" to play in the nascent SGL.

"Every (top) player has been contacted," the reigning PGA Championship winner said.

"Everybody is looking at it and seeing parts of it that can really help and benefit their situation, their life, their career, and then there's parts of it that they're probably concerned with.

"I'm appreciative of the fact that there is competition and that leverage has allowed for a much better environment on the PGA Tour.

"My hopes are that the biggest thing, which are media rights and the way the players have been used for so long, I hope that changes through the competitive opportunity."

Even top players like Patrick Cantlay who have decided to give the International - 20 of the world's top 50 players are in Jeddah - a miss in favour of the PGA's Pebble Beach Pro-Am had to think hard about giving the Saudis a pass.

"With the amount of money they're talking about, it's always very tempting. It's tempting for everybody," the FedEx Cup winner said ahead of yesterday's opening round in California.

Johnson was joint-fourth after the first day at the International following a five-under 65, three behind surprise leader world No. 395 Matteo Manassero of Italy.

Spain's Adria Arnaus and Englishman Sam Horsfield shared second after carding 64s.

