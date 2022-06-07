'Huge' eagle caps Horschel's Ohio win

WASHINGTON • Billy Horschel conjured a moment of magic to close out victory at the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament on Sunday.

The world No. 17, who had led by five shots after a dazzling seven-under 65 in the third round, endured a nervy final round before battling to a par 72 to secure victory by four strokes at a sun-baked Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

He looked set for a nerve-jangling final three holes, after a birdie from playing partner and fellow American Aaron Wise on the 15th green saw him move to within two shots of the lead.

But Horschel, who had already made crucial pars putts on the 13th and 14th holes, rolled in a monster 53-foot eagle putt to leap into a four-shot lead with three to play, effectively ending the challenge of Wise and the chasing pack.

Horschel, 35, finished on 13-under 275, strolling off the 18th green to be congratulated by tournament host and golf icon Jack Nicklaus.

Horschel said afterwards he had taken inspiration from the course management of "The Golden Bear" and Tiger Woods as he attempted to close out the seventh PGA victory of his career.

"Learn from those two and understand that when you have a lead you don't have to do anything special, just have to make sure you don't give any shots back," he added.

"I did give some shots back, which I was upset about. And if I did have to do something special, be ready for it. That eagle on 15 was huge. Aaron had just made birdie, so if I didn't at least birdie it was down to two shots - so to make an eagle to go four up with three to play, that's one you shouldn't cough up, and I didn't."

Wise closed with a 71 to take second place on nine under. Patrick Cantlay, the FedEx Cup champion, and Joaquin Niemann tied for third on seven under, after closing 71s.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE