Hsu sheds tears of joy after ending title drought

WASHINGTON • Hsu Wei-ling rode an eagle at the 15th hole to an emotional two-stroke victory in the Pure Silk Championship on Sunday, capturing a long-awaited first LPGA Tour title.

"I thought I wouldn't cry," said the 26-year-old, who indeed broke down in tears after a two-putt par at the final hole to seal the win.

But the emotion had been building since her eagle at the par-five 15th, where her second shot kicked onto the green and the Chinese Taipei golfer made the putt and suddenly found herself with a two-shot lead.

Playing partner Moriya Jutanugarn - who started the day tied with Hsu for the lead - had arrived at the 15th with a two-stroke lead. But the Thai found a fairway bunker with her second shot and recorded a double bogey on the easiest hole at the Kingsmill Resort course in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Hsu said: "On 15, I knew there was a good chance.

"I thought, I've been waiting seven years for this, I don't want to wait any more.

"I think this is the happiest thing ever, how my caddie cried and somehow I just cried so hard on the last hole. But I feel happy."

She padded her lead with a birdie at No. 16, finishing with a three-under 68 for a 13-under total of 271, finally ending a drought that had included 10 top-10 finishes, of which one was runner-up, on her resume since her rookie season in 2015.

Moriya rebounded with her fifth birdie of the day at the 17th hole on the way to a 70 and solo second on 273.

She was one stroke in front of American Jessica Korda (70), who had three birdies and two bogeys - including a three-putt at the last.

Hsu became the first Taiwanese player to win on the Tour since five-time Major winner Tseng Ya-ni won the 2012 Kia Classic.

She said she hoped the win would offer something positive for her home fans to enjoy amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with the island experiencing a spike in cases.

"I don't know what this win means for (Taiwan), but I really hope that I can give them some positive thought and a good energy to believe in something," Hsu said.

"I know people are against the virus right now, sports are shut down, but there is something that the players or the people or the Taiwanese playing a different sport... they can still cheer for."

