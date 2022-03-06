HSBC Women's World Championship 2022 Round 3

Gaining despite pain

Chun 'enjoying my golf ' with good game management to earn slight edge over rivals

Chun In-gee was in so much discomfort from neck spasms midway during Thursday's opening round that she considered withdrawing from the HSBC Women's World Championship. But she battled through the pain to finish her remaining seven holes before seeking help from the on-site physiotherapist and taking painkillers.

Despite her compromised condition - Chun has avoided taking full swings as much as possible - the South Korean has managed to outfox the New Tanjong Course, following up Friday's four-under 68 with a 66 yesterday to snatch the tournament lead.

She is on 12-under 204, one ahead of compatriots Ko Jin-young (69) and Lee6 Jeong-eun (65) at the Sentosa Golf Club. A further two strokes back are the trio of Danielle Kang (68), Atthaya Thitikul (70) and Amy Yang (71).

World No. 34 Chun said she made an extra effort to focus on the greens and tried not to hit hard and risk aggravating her strained neck. It worked as she missed only one fairway yesterday, needed just 27 putts and returned a bogey-free scorecard.

Her last victory was in October 2018 at the KEB Hana Bank Championship in Incheon but that long drought did not weigh heavily on her, noted the two-time Major winner. "I don't feel any pressure and I'm just enjoying my golf out here," said the 27-year-old.

Ominously for the chasing pack, Chun was hopeful the soreness would disappear by today and she would be 100 per cent fit and ready.

"I can see more positive things for tomorrow," she added.

Lee6 was also feeling very optimistic of her chances after knocking down seven birdies and a chip-in eagle on No. 13. She said: "I'm very satisfied with my results. My swing is getting better these days and I played comfortably."

Things were less straightforward for world No. 1 Ko despite her 69, which was her 14th consecutive round in the 60s, tying the LPGA Tour's record she owns alongside Annika Sorenstam and Ryu So-yeon.

Ko, who won a leading five titles last season, hit all 14 fairways but struggled with her short game. Her 30 putts was her highest tally this week after 28 and 26 previously.

She said: "It was tough round. I had a lot of opportunities for birdies in the front nine, but I missed a lot of putts and some chips too.

LEADERBOARD

3RD ROUND (SELECTED)

204 Chun In-gee 70 68 66

205 Lee6 Jeong-eun 70 70 65, Ko Jin-young 69 67 69

207 Danielle Kang (USA) 68 71 68, Amy Yang 69 67 71, Atthaya Thitikul (Tha) 69 68 70

208 Brooke Henderson (Can) 69 68 71

209 Pajaree Anannarukarn (Tha) 69 69 71

210 Megan Khang (USA) 69 68 73

211 Ariya Jutanugarn (Tha) 72 68 71, Madelene Sagstrom (Swe) 71 69 71, Kim A-lim 68 70 73

212 Patty Tavatanakit (Tha) 67 74 71, Park In-bee 68 71 73

214 Kim Hyo-joo 72 7072, Lydia Ko (Nzl) 69 73 72

230 Koh Sock Hwee (Sgp) 80 79 71

TEE TIMES (SELECTED)

1ST HOLE

7.49am Patty, Park

8.01am Kim A-lim

8.13am Sagstrom, Lopez

8.25am Ariya

8.37am Oh Su, Khang

9.01am Henderson, Pajaree

9.13am Kang, Atthaya, Yang

9.25am Chun, Lee6, Ko

10TH HOLE

7.30am Lydia Ko, Kim Hyo-joo

8.06am Yuka Saso (Jpn)

9.30am Koh

*Kor unless stated

"I still have a chance tomorrow. Hopefully I can play better."

Kang, who won the season-opening Tournament of Champions in January, will be in today's penultimate flight and was not bothered by the three-shot deficit.

The fourth-ranked American said: "I've been making mistakes here and there the last few days. So hopefully I tidy up tomorrow.

"I know that I had birdies in me because I've been making a lot of them."

Even five strokes back at 209 will not deter Australian Hannah Green. Her 66 yesterday was a welcome confidence booster. She said: "I felt like I hit it closer today and I holed a couple good putts early on which then helps make the hole look a little bit bigger."

Defending champion Kim Hyo-joo signed for a 72 and was tied-33rd on 214, the same score as former world No. 1 Lydia Ko.

After rounds of 80 and 79, Singapore's Koh Sock Hwee, the country's sole representative at the US$1.7 million (S$2.3 million) tournament, posted a solid 71. She is 14-over 230 for 64th and last place.

HSBC WOMEN'S WORLD C'SHIP

Day 4: StarHub Ch204 & Mediacorp meWatch, 9.30am

 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on March 06, 2022, with the headline Gaining despite pain.

