Gaining despite pain

Chun In-gee was in so much discomfort from neck spasms midway during Thursday's opening round that she considered withdrawing from the HSBC Women's World Championship. But she battled through the pain to finish her remaining seven holes before seeking help from the on-site physiotherapist and taking painkillers.

Despite her compromised condition - Chun has avoided taking full swings as much as possible - the South Korean has managed to outfox the New Tanjong Course, following up Friday's four-under 68 with a 66 yesterday to snatch the tournament lead.

She is on 12-under 204, one ahead of compatriots Ko Jin-young (69) and Lee6 Jeong-eun (65) at the Sentosa Golf Club. A further two strokes back are the trio of Danielle Kang (68), Atthaya Thitikul (70) and Amy Yang (71).

World No. 34 Chun said she made an extra effort to focus on the greens and tried not to hit hard and risk aggravating her strained neck. It worked as she missed only one fairway yesterday, needed just 27 putts and returned a bogey-free scorecard.

Her last victory was in October 2018 at the KEB Hana Bank Championship in Incheon but that long drought did not weigh heavily on her, noted the two-time Major winner. "I don't feel any pressure and I'm just enjoying my golf out here," said the 27-year-old.

Ominously for the chasing pack, Chun was hopeful the soreness would disappear by today and she would be 100 per cent fit and ready.

"I can see more positive things for tomorrow," she added.

Lee6 was also feeling very optimistic of her chances after knocking down seven birdies and a chip-in eagle on No. 13. She said: "I'm very satisfied with my results. My swing is getting better these days and I played comfortably."

Things were less straightforward for world No. 1 Ko despite her 69, which was her 14th consecutive round in the 60s, tying the LPGA Tour's record she owns alongside Annika Sorenstam and Ryu So-yeon.

Ko, who won a leading five titles last season, hit all 14 fairways but struggled with her short game. Her 30 putts was her highest tally this week after 28 and 26 previously.

She said: "It was tough round. I had a lot of opportunities for birdies in the front nine, but I missed a lot of putts and some chips too.