Ko racks up the records

After breaking records and hearts yesterday, Ko Jin-young broke out in the biggest smile as she cradled the HSBC Women's World Championship trophy.

A closing six-under 66 not only earned her a two-shot victory at the Sentosa Golf Club, but also a place in LPGA Tour history. She is the first female golfer to shoot 15 straight rounds in the 60s, surpassing the previous record of 14 she jointly-held with Annika Sorenstam and Ryu So-yeon.

It was also Ko's 30th consecutive sub-par round, dating back to last July's Evian Championship, giving her another Tour record.

Ko's winning total of 17-under 271 was two better than fellow South Korean Chun In-gee (69) and Australian Minjee Lee, whose 63 tied the New Tanjong Course record.

The world No. 1, dressed cap to shoes in white, did it the hard way too, after a poor chip led to a bogey on the par-four 12th hole and left her trailing then-leader Lee6 Jeong-eun by three strokes.

Ko a self-declared perfectionist, said the rare error left her "angry at myself" but she channelled that frustration immaculately, birdying five of the remaining six holes for a stunning comeback to claim the US$255,000 (S$346,900) winner's cheque.

The 26-year-old, who has now won six of her last 10 starts, said: "I'm really proud of the records. I feel amazing right now. I knew I needed to birdie the 18th hole as I didn't want a play-off in this heat."

She was tied for the lead at 16 under at that point with Lee6, who had not dropped a shot all day and looked unflappable.

A pulled drive, a wayward approach and a mishit bunker shot produced a disastrous double-bogey six for Lee and tears later at the scoring tent.

She signed for a 69 and was joint-fourth alongside Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul (67) at 274. The trio of Hannah Green (66), Brooke Henderson (67) and Amy Yang (68) were joint-sixth on 275 while defending champion Kim Hyo-joo (68) ended joint-26th on 282.

Singapore's Koh Sock Hwee posted a 73 and was 15-over 303 for 64th and last place.