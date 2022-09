NAPA, California - South Korean rookie Kim Seong-hyeon was a bundle of nerves at the start of his first day in the office on the PGA Tour, but a six-under 66 at the Fortinet Championship has since got him thinking about winning.

Kim, 23, shot eight birdies on Thursday at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California, to share third place with countryman An Byeong-hun, three shots back of clubhouse leader Justin Lower who shot a career low 63.