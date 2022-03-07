Horschel, Gooch handle the strong winds best

MIAMI • Patience paid off for Billy Horschel as he rolled in a 28-foot birdie putt from off the green at the 18th hole on Saturday, to grab a share of the third-round lead alongside Talor Gooch at the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Horschel, the 2014 FedExCup champion, had four birdies in his one-under 71 on a day when gusting winds and slick greens made for tough going at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida.

The American was joined by his compatriot Gooch on seven-under 209 with an even-par 72.

"It was a tough, tough day out there," Horschel, 35, said.

"I did a really good job of staying patient. To make that putt on 18 to shoot one under par on a really tough day is really satisfying."

Gooch, 30, had jarred a 33-foot birdie putt at the 15th and a 14-footer at the 16th to reach eight under, then got up and down for par from a greenside bunker at the par-three 17th. But he missed a 51/2-foot par putt at the last hole, his fourth bogey of the day dropping him into a share of the lead.

Amid the swings and struggles of the day, overnight pacesetter Viktor Hovland of Norway had led by as many as four strokes, shaking off a bogey-bogey start with an eagle at the sixth, where he holed out from a greenside bunker.

The world No. 4 curled in a 10-foot birdie at the eighth but he was four over on the back nine in a three-over 75 round, capped by back-to-back bogeys that robbed him of even a share of the lead.

At 210, he was one stroke in front of Scottie Scheffler, who matched the best round of the day with a 68.

Although the Florida weather looked delightful, with warm temperatures above 20 deg C and sunny skies, Scheffler, 25, said that the wind and putting surfaces combined for a stiff challenge.

"The greens, it's hard to putt on them because you don't know if there's going to be friction. There's so little grass, so sometimes there is (friction)," he said.

"With the wind the way it is, if you're putting even uphill putts, the wind is affecting them so much that it's so difficult to putt the greens."

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who started the day two adrift and carded a four-over 76 to be tied for sixth on 213, said the crosswinds made it hard to find the fairway.

"If you don't hit the fairway, it's almost impossible to hit a green. It's so tough out there, it's so tricky. It's just on a knife edge," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE