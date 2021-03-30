Horschel boosts Ryder Cup hopes

AUSTIN • Billy Horschel knows that sometimes it is just about getting the job done.

In what was a sloppy end to the longest week in golf, he defeated fellow American Scottie Scheffler 2 and 1 on Sunday to win the World Golf Championships (WGC) Matchplay Championship.

Horschel made just one birdie, chipping in from 43 feet on the par-four fifth hole at Austin Country Club in Texas. He won the seventh and ninth with pars and halved his final eight holes for a sixth career PGA Tour title.

"It wasn't pretty," he said. "It was one of those days where I didn't play very good. I was just grinding it out."

If that was a lesson in doing just enough, then the 34-year-old is hoping his latest success will be sufficient to earn him a Ryder Cup debut.

Seven years after missing out at Gleneagles, the world No. 17 has his sights set on making Steve Stricker's 12-member side.

He is now 11th in the standings to make the United States team for the rescheduled Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in September.

Back in 2014, he won the BMW Championship and Tour Championship before the biennial team competition. But Tom Watson's team were already finalised and the captain was unable to choose Horschel as a wild card.

So agonising was that non-selection that the "Billy Horschel rule" was introduced for the 2016 edition at Hazeltine to allow Davis Love III to make his final pick after the Tour Championship.

"I want to make the Ryder Cup team," said Horschel after claiming his first WGC title in his 20th attempt. "I feel like I should have been on Ryder Cup teams before, but that's my fault because I haven't done what I needed to do to take care of that.

"But maybe this year is the year."

He also finished tied for second in the season's first WGC event, the Workday Championship.

Horschel, who failed to reach the weekend in four previous appearances at this event, won six of seven matches over 122 holes he played here.

"I think mentally it was the key," said Horschel, who credited a recent family vacation as key to his preparation for the busy week.

"I'm sure there will be more of this after seeing the success I've had this week."

