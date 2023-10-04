Hong Kong golfer Taichi Kho turns dad’s joke into reality with Asian Games gold medal

SINGAPORE – What began as a passing joke from his dad became reality for Taichi Kho as the Hong Kong golfer claimed an improbable Asian Games gold medal last Sunday in the men’s individual event.

In a field that included established players – the Hangzhou Games is the first to allow professionals to compete alongside amateurs – like South Koreans Im Sung-jae and Kim Si-woo, ranked 26th and 40th in the world respectively, and two-time Asian Tour winner Shubhankar Sharma of India, Kho emerged victorious at the West Lake International Golf Course.

Kho, who tees off on Thursday for this week’s International Series Singapore, a US$2 million (S$2.74 million) event on the Asian Tour, told The Straits Times on Wednesday: “My dad actually joked about it saying before I left (for China), to go win a gold medal, because none of us were even thinking about it.

“So for me to come back and for him to hold the medal last night. I thought it was really special.”

The shock victory, Hong Kong’s first golf title at the quadrennial Asiad, continues what has been a breakout year for Kho, 22.

He turned professional only in February and a month later, won the World City Championship in Hong Kong, a US$1 million tournament on the Asian Tour. He is the first golfer from Hong Kong to win on the regional circuit.

That victory earned Kho a spot at the British Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club and while he missed the cut, it was a valuable lesson.

“Playing in the Open was a great experience, but it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the entire year”, Kho said. “I feel like I’ve had some pretty tough learning experiences, but I’ve reacted to that pretty well.”

He started the year ranked 1,365th in the world and has climbed to No. 576.

Life in the play-for-pay world is very different from his time as an amateur when he was juggling school and sport, he noted.

His debut tournament was at February’s Singapore Classic, part of the DP World Tour. He missed the cut at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club and has played in 13 other events on various tours with a record of one win, two top-10s and six missed cuts.

“I feel like with how I approach my golf, almost played too much of it and at a certain point, it’s kind of working against me.

“It’s important to give myself time to make sure I don’t burn out because I was kind of feeling that midway through the year.”