Home favourite Li won't get carried away with lead

SHANGHAI • Local favourite Li Haotong returned to form and rode a wave of home support to grab the first-round lead at the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament in Shanghai yesterday.

One of seven Chinese players in the field, he carded an eight-under 64, capping his day with a 12-foot par-saving putt at his final hole as the gallery roared in approval at the Sheshan International Golf Club.

Li has a one-shot lead over France's Victor Perez, while American defending champion Xander Schauffele, Australian Adam Scott, South Korean Im Sung-jae and England's Matthew Fitzpatrick are two behind.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, the highest-ranked player in the World Golf Championships event at world No. 2, recovered from a bogey on his first hole to shoot 67, while South African Louis Oosthuizen had a hole-in-one from 197 yards at the sixth en route to a 68.

A two-time winner on the European Tour, Li has been ranked as high as 32nd in the world, but is currently outside the top 50 after a disappointing year. Having come off two straight missed cuts, he was as surprised as anyone with his score.

"In my previous tournament I wasn't really playing that well (so) I never expected today, that I (would have) such a great round," he told the PGA Tour website.

"Obviously, it would be a great joy for Chinese golfers and Chinese golf fans to have a Chinese player winning a WGC-HSBC Champions here in China.

"But for the next three days, anything could happen. So I don't want to think too much about it. I just want to focus and concentrate on the upcoming three days."

Second-placed Perez has also seen his stock rise recently thanks to a victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews a month ago.

Another shot behind, 2013 Masters champion Scott felt the course was demanding, despite the glut of low scores. "It plays tough if you're not in the fairway," said the former world No. 1. "The rough is really nasty this year and it's firmer than I remember it."

One of the best drivers of the ball on the Tour throughout his career, Scott has struggled with his swing of late. But he appeared happier, having switched to a new driver and widening his stance.

"I just haven't had any good feelings of where the golf club is in the downswing and that's never a nice thing," he added. "I've been trying to trust it as best I can. I finally found it last week, though my scoring didn't indicate it. Everything's looking good."

