'Home' comfort for Joshi

Indian golfer Khalin Joshi has "happy memories" of a childhood spent in Singapore, where his grandmother, sister and uncle now live.

And this week, the 29-year-old is hoping his second home can bring him more joy after he ended the first day of the US$1 million (S$1.35 million) Singapore International top of the leaderboard with a two-stroke lead.

Joshi had a blistering start after firing five birdies in his first 10 holes in the Asian Tour event at the Tanah Merah Country Club (TMCC) yesterday.

The 2018 Panasonic Open India winner faltered with two bogeys over the next three holes before steadying the ship with two more birdies for a five-under 67.

Englishman William Harrold was second on three-under 69, while Joshi's compatriot Ajeetesh Sandhu and American Paul Peterson (70) were tied for third.

Noting the difficulty of TMCC's Tampines Course, Joshi said: "It was obviously a very challenging golf course to start off with; it's long, it's windy and the flags were all tough, so it wasn't very easy, greens are firm.

"So I'm just very pleased with the way I'm playing and with the way my round went today."

Taking the lead in Singapore, a place he has visited often since he was a child, makes it special.

He added: "It's been a while since I've been leading on the Asian Tour. It's obviously feeling very good.

"But it's a four-day tournament, so there's a long way to go still. Obviously it's a challenging golf course, everybody is going to make mistakes.

"The key is to stay patient and whenever you have the chance to capitalise, (make sure you do) and just enjoy the set because it's going to be a long week."

Harrold, who played on the EuroPro Tour last year, fired an eagle and four birdies against three bogeys in his return to the Asian Tour since 2018.

The 33-year-old said: "I hadn't played much golf. I haven't played on the Asian Tour for ages, and this is a big event, so it just got into my head a little.

"I have been playing quite good last year, I was playing in England. And I have tended to play reasonably well when I have played on the Asian Tour."

Thai Jazz Janewattananond, the 2019 Order of Merit winner, his compatriot Pavit Tangkamoprasert, Chan Shih-chang of Chinese Taipei and South African Mathiam Keyser were joint-fifth on 71.

Australia's Wade Ormsby - who leads this season's Merit list - was a further stroke behind.

Jazz, who returned to competition after a five-week break, said: "I was a bit rusty on the front nine and holed a couple of good putts but missed some really easy ones as well. All in all, it was a pretty good round on a tough Tampines course."

Choo Tze Huang was Singapore's top performer after carding 73 for joint 20th spot. He is among the Republic's 23 golfers - eight amateurs and 15 pros - in the field.

S'PORE INTERNATIONAL

Day 2: StarHub Ch204, 1pm