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Kim A-lim followed her ace with a birdie to shoot eight-under 64 at Tiburon Golf Club.

Kim A-lim hit a go-ahead hole-in-one on the 16th hole and built a three-shot lead after the second round of the LPGA Tour’s season-ending Tour Championship on Nov 20 in Naples, Florida.

The South Korea native followed her ace with a birdie to shoot eight-under 64 at Tiburon Golf Club. At 15-under 129, Kim is three ahead of defending champion Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand, who shot a 67 after an opening 65.

A six-way tie for third at 133 features Jenny Bae (67), Auston Kim (67), Charley Hull (67) of England, Yuri Yoshida (67) of Japan, South Korea’s Yoon In-a (65) and China’s Liu Yan (66).

Kim and Jeeno were tied with Australia’s Karis Davidson for the lead after one round. Kim separated herself from the bunched-up leaderboard with a hole-in-one she will not forget soon.

Her tee shot at the par-three No. 16 landed just a few feet short of the hole, took one hop and rattled into the cup.

“I was hit seven-iron but I needed 155-yard shot, honestly little strong hit and I make it,” Kim said. “A little luck to me, yeah.”

She broke a tie for the lead and followed that with a birdie at the par-five 17th, her seventh and final birdie of the round.

Sixty players qualified for the CME Group Tour Championship, and the winner is crowned the Race to CME Globe champion with a US$4 million (S$5.16 million) prize, the largest in women’s golf.

“Honestly, money is money. Does not better me,” Kim said. “I think winning is more important for me.”

Jeeno knows plenty about Tiburon Golf Club and the stakes at this time of year. She showed as much when she made five birdies on the inward nine, including three in a row from the 15th hole.

“The only answer is you need to get as much as birdie as you can,” the Thai world No. 2 said. “I mean, like you say, everyone can put the red number like so low and so red on the scorecard.

“Yeah, that’s really only answer on this golf course. I feel like everyone trying to hunt it and it’s last week of the year, and, you know, everyone trying to give it more like 120%.”

Hull is trying to add her first CME Globe title to her stellar career. She had a bogey-free day and birdied three of the course’s four par-fives.

“Just think of the cash at the end, you know what I mean?” she joked. “I want to win that money. No, I’m joking. Just keeping in the present moment. It’s nice because... every night my family is here, so just chill with them.”

World No. 1 Nelly Korda, in search of her second CME Globe title in three years, followed an opening 68 with a second-round 67 and is tied for 11th, six strokes back. Davidson settled for a 70 and is also at 135. REUTERS